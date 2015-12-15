The Barking Lounge LLC now offers convenient mobile pet grooming appointments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Doral, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – The Barking Lounge, a pet grooming and spa company, introduced a mobile pet grooming service, which includes flea treatments and de-shedding that minimizes pet dander in the home. The Barking Lounge’s mobile grooming services are now available to pet owners throughout Doral, Brickell, Kendall, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach, Sweetwater, and Pembroke Pines.

The Barking Lounge’s Mobile Pet Grooming Now Available In Miami-Dade & Broward

As part of the new services, animals will be washed and groomed in the company’s fully-equipped mobile van, which has been designed to create a safe and clean environment, suitable for anxious and senior pets.

The Barking Lounge’s experts take careful measures to ensure pets are comfortable and relaxed in order to cause minimal stress to the animal. The team recognizes the importance of regular care as part of maintaining pet coats throughout the year as they go through their natural shedding cycles. Moreover, the groomers assure owners that scheduling routine appointments with a regular groomer will make it easier to identify changes in the pet’s coat, ears, teeth, and nails, which can be indicators of their health status.

The Barking Lounge’s latest service options range from the ‘Regular Wash’ to the luxury ‘Barking Grooming Experience’, which includes shampooing, washing, and drying, in addition to cleaning the ears and rounding the paws. The mobile groomers will also express glands, clean sanitary areas, and trim nails.

The company now also offers a selection of more intensive grooming add-ons, including de-matting, teeth brushing, nail grinding, flea and tick treatments, and deep dental cleaning. They will use hypoallergenic shampoos for pets with allergies or skin sensitivities and can provide aesthetic care options such as pet-safe nail polish.

The Barking Lounge states, “Our mobile dog grooming service simplifies the entire grooming experience from start to finish. You don’t have to worry about getting in the car, sitting in traffic, leaving your pet behind, and returning in a couple of hours. It’s a hassle-free experience for you and your pets alike.”

Contact Info:

Name: Luis Casas

Email: [email protected]

Organization: The Barking Lounge LLC

Address: 6351 Northwest 99th Avenue, Doral, Florida 33178, United States

Phone: +1-786-282-4212

Website: https://www.thebarkingloungespa.com/

