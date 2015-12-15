First Smart Challenge Coin With Embedded NFC Chip Patented By Gray Water Ops

A challenge coin manufacturer has patented an innovative NFC-embedded coin design for fast contact data transfer, loyalty programs, and other business applications.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2022) – Gray Water Ops announced that it has patented the first smart challenge coins to feature an embedded NFC chip. The technology makes the new coins suitable for contactless data transfer of contact info, websites, or video links, with a variety of potential business applications.

The patent and a detailed description of the new technology can be found at https://www.graywaterops.com/nfcchallengecoins

“Gray Water Ops owns the patent to embed NFC chips in custom-minted coins,” said company co-owner Keith Hanshaw. “With an NFC Smart Coin, you can store your contact info, a website link or video link, or any other number of uses – but as a business card, you would simply extend your hand and coin to your contact. They would tap their NFC-enabled smartphone to your coin and your contact info would automatically be added to their contacts – cost-effective, easy, and with cutting edge speed.”

The Near Field Communication (NFC) chip is embedded inside a metal coin which can be customized with a client business’s logo, explains Gray Water Ops. The chip can be programmed to execute a variety of tasks on any NFC-enabled smartphone or other devices.

Potential uses include:

using the coin as a business card for easy transfer of contact information (name, phone number, e-mail address, website, social media, etc). The contact data is instantly transferred to any NFC-enabled device that touches the coin;

using the coin as a location finder. NFC-enabled devices will get access to a Google map location when they touch the coin;

for loyalty programs. The coins can be used to allow check-in and check-outs, feature access links to promotional offers, or track data for various incentive programs;

for digital payments;

for routine phone task automation.

With the latest update, Gray Water Ops continues to expand its range of high-quality challenge coins to meet the needs of businesses, sports teams, and other clients.

Keith Hanshaw continued, “We take ordinary coin designs and turn them into extraordinary coin designs with exceptional weight, thickness, and detail. According to our customers, a Gray Water Ops coin is quite frankly a better quality custom challenge coin.”

More information can be found at https://www.graywaterops.com/nfcchallengecoins

