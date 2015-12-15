Fluid Finance Announces Arbitrage Fund, Open to All

Geneva, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – November 21, 2022) – Fluid Finance SA announces the launch of the world’s first tokenized arbitrage fund, open to ordinary investors in both the traditional and crypto world.

Fluid is a fintech company that uniquely bridges these two worlds, allowing users seamlessly to move between their bank accounts with Fluid and their Web3 wallets. “There is no better solution to preventing disasters than to enable users to take control of their own assets,” said Robert Sharratt, Fluid’s founder.

Fluid is built on Currencycloud, the same architecture that underpins several major banks. This provides access to over 180 currencies at the best exchange rates. Fluid is integrated into most major banking and card systems, as well as Ethereum and Arbitrum.

“People were mainly using Fluid as an on- and off-ramp for crypto. Since Fluid is basically both a bank and an exchange, it’s quicker and more convenient than transferring money to an exchange. And, since we are integrated into DEXes, not centralized exchanges, it is the cheapest way to buy crypto and puts the user in control,” comments Jessica Walker, CMO.

“That all changed when we offered digital dollars on-chain that users can also use in the traditional world,” said Tina Bielowski, who runs campaigns at Fluid. “It was a surprise to us, but viral adoption came from people who wanted to get their hands on hard currency.”

Fluid takes the difference between the official rate and the market rate for dollars in a number of countries, capturing returns normally only available to specialised hedge funds.

“We have tens of thousands of community members in Africa and see huge user growth from places like Argentina and Turkey,” said Ava Bielowski, head of community. “The secret sauce, in addition to being able to access dollars at the official rate, is our network of peer-to-peer agents and our user community. Our SME base has seen breath-taking growth, mainly driven by their ability to send digital money around the world for free with Fluid.”

Fluid’s Arbitrage Fund is being licensed as a retail mutual fund in the Cayman Islands, home to more than 75% of the world’s offshore hedge funds. Rather than start by offering the Fund to institutions or the super wealthy, Fluid is sticking to its crypto values. “We are excited to offer ordinary investors an opportunity that is usually reserved for the 1%,” Walker said.

Investors can buy the Fluid Arbitrage Fund pre-Sale token in the app, using fiat currency, or in crypto directly from the Company. The pre-sale is capped at $50 million and the earlier investors get bonus shares on conversion when the Fund launches to the general public. There are also additional bonus share awards on conversion for investors who hold $FLUID tokens.

“This is what real crypto should be about,” Sharratt said. “It has real value to users, it generates real cashflows, and the user is in control of their tokens.”

Fluid Finance is a bank alternative based in Switzerland that brings two worlds, crypto and traditional, together in one global financial super-app. Based on the idea of building a better banking model for a better world, Fluid was the first company in Switzerland to be capitalized in ETH. The Company has more than 70 (mainly tech) employees ranging from Silicon Valley to Tbilisi, Georgia. Fluid offers crypto-integrated bank accounts in Europe and the UK, with US launch planned for Q1 2023. The Company has tokenized its own shares under Swiss law and the $FLUID token trades on SushiSwap on Arbitrum.

The Fluid Arbitrage Fund is being structured as a retail mutual fund to be licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. It is intended that the Fund will be quoted on the CSX exchange and in the Company’s app. The Company also intends to create a pool on-chain so investors can trade tokens in the Fund on launch. The Fund is not open to US Persons. Full details are available on the website.

