Global Tourism Forum (GTF) Bali Encourages More Tourism Collaboration and Cooperation

Jimbaran, Bali–(Newsfile Corp. – November 21, 2022) – The 2022 Annual Meeting Global Tourism Forum (GTF) was officially opened by Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno at the Movenpick Hotel Bali, which was attended by the tourism industry from all over the world, 32 international speakers, and 20 speakers from Indonesia.

The World Tourism Forum Institute entrusted Indonesia Tourism Forum (ITF) to organize the Global Tourism Forum as an annual agenda.

Prof. Dr. Sapta Nirwandar SE, Chair of the ITF, expressed his gratitude to the Sandiaga Uno and his staff who supported this event after the G20 grand event in Nusa Dua, Bali.

“I also thank the pioneers of Bali tourism, such as Al Purwa, Paul Tallo, and practitioners Herna Danuningrat, Wiendu Nuryanti, and all the heads of the national tourism industry association who have helped make this event possible and shared their knowledge for the revival of tourism as speakers at this forum,” he wrote.

According to Sapta, the G20 meeting also discussed how important mangroves are to becoming a tourist attraction and continuing sustainable tourism, which is now a global concern.

“In current GTF, we are discussing the future of tourism to make it stronger through collaboration with world tourism institutions to metaverse technology that can be utilized in the tourism industry.”

Bulut Bagci – President of WTFI, H.E. Sandiaga Uno – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr. Sapta Nirvandar – President of Indonesia Tourism Forum

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9075/145088_966830ebd4169892_001full.jpg

Sapta Nirwanda also apologized on behalf of President Jokowi, who until last night still wanted to attend the GTF but had to go to the APEC Meeting in Bangkok.

The current GTF-AM event is held both online and offline. This year, the event has a new program: business meetings and matching with investors, allowing participants from various parts of the world to act to make money immediately.

Bulut Bagci, President of WTFI, began his remarks by highlighting President Jokowi’s leadership in leading the country and its territory. “I think I am happy because the world recognizes that Indonesia has succeeded in holding the G20,” said Bulut Bagci.

Bulut Bagci – President of World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9075/145088_966830ebd4169892_002full.jpg

Bagci, who originally came from Turkey, said that in 2015 Turkey also hosted the G-20, and the country has captured 45 million foreign tourists because of the event. He is now confident in convincing various parties to hold Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) activities in Indonesia, especially Bali because the services have proven satisfying.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said that the Global Tourism Forum, which was flooded with CEOs of the World Tourism Industry from various regions and countries, needed to increase cooperation.

“We also believe that the local community will help restore tourism, for example, Panglipuran Village, which claims to be the cleanest tourist village in the world. Also, Nglanggeran Yogya tourist village, which is also the world’s best tourist village,” said Sandiaga Uno.

H.E. Sandiaga Uno – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Republic of Indonesia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9075/145088_966830ebd4169892_003full.jpg

Sandi hopes that the President of the World Tourism Forum Institute, Bulut Bagci, will produce a guide on how to handle situations related to tourism. He highlighted recovery that focuses on humans after the world has lost jobs from the workforce due to Covid-19, where in Indonesia alone, it has reached 2 million people.

About

World Tourism Forum – The Global Tourism Forum

The World Tourism Forum Institute is a London based research institute that supports sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It encourages responsible tourism. World Tourism Forum Institute organizes several initiatives aiming to promote the hosting country internationally. As an initiative of WTFI, Global Tourism Forum organizes select activities designed to strengthen the host country’s branding abroad.

The Global Tourism Forum, or GTF for short, is an international collaboration platform focused on addressing the challenges for the travel industry. Combining the joint efforts of government agencies, industry stakeholders and academia, GTF strives to achieve sustainable development models for emerging travel markets, as well as devising strategies to ensure tourism growth.

Global Tourism Forum also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment to the target country, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in target country.

Indonesia Tourism Forum

Based In Jakarta – Indonesia, we are a non-profit organization that are focused on promoting Indonesia Tourism and support the industry to become excellence. Members are tourism enthusiast and activator. We are associated with world tourism forum institute as our global partner.

