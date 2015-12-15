GE Healthcare Introduces SIGNA Experience: A New Platform of Transformative Technologies that Leverage the Power of AI and Deep-Learning in MRI Scanning

SIGNA Experience is a new platform with solutions that work together to ensure a smooth scanning experience for the physician, technologist, and patient, with enhanced clinical efficiency

The cornerstone of SIGNA Experience is SIGNA One, an imaging platform with a new user interface that enables intuitive workflow, efficiency, simplicity, and intelligent automation for the MRI scanning process

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Healthcare today announced the launch of SIGNA Experience, a platform of four synergistic technologies that help users through the diagnostic journey. This integrated collection works together to ensure the smoothest magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning experience possible for the physician, technologists of all skill levels, and the patient.

SIGNA One is the cornerstone of these solutions: A next generation, imaging software platform supporting an elegant, intuitive user interface, designed to offer high quality magnetic resonance (MR) imaging.

is the cornerstone of these solutions: A next generation, imaging software platform supporting an elegant, intuitive user interface, designed to offer high quality magnetic resonance (MR) imaging. AI/Deep-learning solutions: Pioneering, deep-learning AI applications, such as AIR Recon DL for improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), image sharpness and shorter scan time. To date, an estimated 5.5 million patients globally have been scanned with AIR Recon DL i .

solutions: Pioneering, deep-learning AI applications, such as AIR Recon DL for improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), image sharpness and shorter scan time. To date, an estimated 5.5 million patients globally have been scanned with AIR Recon DL . Workflow solutions : Automated, intelligent workflow technologies, that include AIR x and AIR Touch, which guide technologists to help make an MRI scan set up better, faster, and easier.

: Automated, intelligent workflow technologies, that include AIR x and AIR Touch, which guide technologists to help make an MRI scan set up better, faster, and easier. AIR Coils: Industry leading, transformative technology in coils, which are flexible, lightweight, and comfortable, enabling total freedom in coil positioning and handling during an MRI scan.

With operational efficiency the fastest growing challenge for radiology departments, SIGNA One enables greater workflow productivity by requiring only a fraction of the clicks needed to perform an exam from setup to completed scanii. The platform’s modern user experience is consistent with common day-to-day interactions individuals have with devices such as computers, phones and tablets, promoting ease of use. The benefits of this user interface are that it enables:

Intuitive workflow for all experience levels and virtually no learning curve. Technologists can keep track of progress at a glance with useful visual reminders, showing them where they are at any point within the scanning process.

workflow for all experience levels and virtually no learning curve. Technologists can keep track of progress at a glance with useful visual reminders, showing them where they are at any point within the scanning process. Efficiency with visually assisted highlighted fields to guide technologists step-by-step, making the process flow easily; and flexibility in design to accommodate for future expansion in AI and workflows.

with visually assisted highlighted fields to guide technologists step-by-step, making the process flow easily; and flexibility in design to accommodate for future expansion in AI and workflows. Simplification with an easy-to-use express mode which only requires a few clicks to complete an examination, helping to streamline workflow and optimize throughput.

with an easy-to-use express mode which only requires a few clicks to complete an examination, helping to streamline workflow and optimize throughput. Intelligent automation that highlights the most likely action following a scan.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce a new platform of transforming technologies to complement our exciting MR portfolio,” said Jie Xue, President & CEO, Magnetic Resonance, GE Healthcare. “SIGNA Experience was designed in response to today’s industry pressures, to help achieve operational efficiency and simplicity, as clinicians face a significant volume of non-urgent backlog scans caused largely by the impact of COVID-19, radiologist shortages & staff burnout, as well as today’s growing disease burden. These technologies enable scanner operators of all skill levels to get the job done without compromising quality and output.”

SIGNA One is currently commercially available on SIGNA Prime. All other SIGNA Experience solutions are currently commercially available.

