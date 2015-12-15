XT.COM Lists Gold Guaranteed Coin GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2022) – Gold Guaranteed Coin GGCM started trading on the trading platform XT.COM on Monday, November 21st.

The GGCM Project 2022 Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai

The listing on the trading platform XT.COM started successfully in their Main+DeFi Zone with the GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs.

The GGCM price has stabilised above its pre-sale auction subscription price of 0.07 USDT in October.

About GGCM

GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain with a total supply of 500,000,000,000 (500 billion). GGCM aims to stabilize investments and revolutionize payments by tokenizing gold using their GGC payment and financial services for fiat on-ramp and off-ramp features. In order to use the GGC payment system users are required to have GGCM tokens.

GGCM aims to minimize investment risks by holding gold reserves in banks proportionate to 30% of initial market value of tokens in circulation. GGCM mining revenue is divided into shares and will be launched as rental NFTs on the GGCM platform. Investors can rent GGCM NFTs to earn shares from mining profits.

About Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining & GGC payment

GGCM, short for Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining, will provide a unique payment ecosystem that brings the gold standard back by utilizing digital cryptocurrency payment rails and their very own GGC payment card. Direct P2P payments can be done, making exchanging funds easy for both B2B and B2C purposes. Users can pay directly using GGC payment to meet their everyday requirements such as purchasing groceries, dining out, or shopping.

The GGCM Project recently received the Next Best Project 2022 Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai in October.

A portion of the company’s profits are used to purchase gold certificates from various banks worldwide, making the GGCM ecosystem perfect for any investor who is interested in participating in both the gold or cryptocurrency markets. A schedule displaying the systematic backing of gold certificates in relation to the GGCM token vesting schedule will be available.

GGC payment is an platform that effectively addresses the shortcomings of a centralized financial system. Utilizing multiple Liquidity providers can effectively reduce any potential risk of failure and increase the decentralized state of the whole GGC payment ecosystem. Client data for the financial GGC payment services are stored on different servers worldwide, effectively increasing security by partitioning sensitive data for secure storage.

Website: https://ggcm.io/

Whitepaper: https://online.fliphtml5.com/ojmqr/iesn/#p=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GGCMOfficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wGKsC62bp9

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFGxNRlka_Y

Telegram: https://t.me/GGCMining

About XT.COM

XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, XT.COM strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

XT.COM Lists Gold Guaranteed coin GGCM

Media Contact:

Name: Gold Guaranteed Coin

Address: Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar, Sukhbaatar street, 1-r khoroo, Centrum office

Business email: [email protected]

Website: https://ggcm.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145815