Generational Consulting Group Awarded Consulting Firm of the Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Consulting Group (GCG), a member of the Generational Group of companies, is pleased to announce that it was awarded Consulting Firm of the Year at the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards.





Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor offers insights and intelligence on M&A activities across the globe. It has become the premier network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals, recognizing excellence, honoring achievement, presenting thought leadership, and facilitating connections among the world’s leading dealmaking professionals.

The award winners, representing over 400 organizations, were judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Generational Consulting Group is comprised of former CEOs, C-suite executives and seasoned management consultants working with middle market, privately held companies to grow their businesses. Over the years, GCG has been very successful in helping business owners achieve significant growth and profitability improvements.

T.D. Decker, President of GCG said, “We are honored to be named Consulting Firm of the Year. Our team of experienced executives take great pride in helping our clients develop Strategic Growth Plans to dramatically grow their companies.”

Most impressively, for the past two years GCG’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) from their clients is 97% with a 99% response rate, a remarkably high score that is world class. The NPS is the gold standard of client experience metrics.

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational Group stated, “T.D. and his team have done an amazing job advising our clients on strategic growth plans. I am very proud that their hard work and professionalism has been recognized by our peers with this award. Their results have been outstanding, and their accelerated value creation plans are truly making a difference with our clients.”

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the Company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

