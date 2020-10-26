Hamatomo Selects Eagle Eye Networks Cloud Video Surveillance

Comprehensive entertainment enterprise organization moves to cloud video surveillance to secure locations and streamline operations

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced that Hamatomo Kanko Co. Ltd, parent company of the popular and well known amusement business, Rakuen, will implement Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), to secure multiple locations and streamline business operations.

Hamatomo is an IT-centric, comprehensive entertainment company that promotes creative innovation. It was specifically looking to move to a cloud-based system and it decided on Eagle Eye Cloud VMS for several reasons including: centralized management that will allow the team to remotely manage security footage from any location; the system eliminates the need for storage devices, saving space and energy; it’s an open platform that will allow Hamatomo to customize and integrate superior technology as needed; it’s flexible, scalable, easy to operate and designed for cybersecurity assurance.

“The Eagle Eye Networks team in Japan is dedicated to providing best-in-class service for mission-critical systems in enterprise organizations such as Hamatomo,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.

The organization made the decision to upgrade its Rakuen businesses based on a successful implementation of Eagle Eye Cloud VMS earlier this year at several of its Chidori Kisen Kanko Kisen Co., Ltd., stores.

The Hamatomo Group is a comprehensive entertainment company that includes several businesses including: RAKUUN, Tokyo Comic Con, Ganso Tsukishima Monja Yakatabune, Enshu Yamanaka Sake Brewery, Easy Stay Omiya, Chidori Sightseeing Steamship, and WARP.

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

