Graduate Students Compete in “Emerging Tech Challenge”

Top graduate students present plans for emerging technologies before a panel of industry judges to earn a $5,000 prize

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is a lead sponsor of “Interactive Case Competition,” a semester-long competition held twice each year in which teams of graduate business students work to solve real-life case studies pertaining to the cable industry.

For the fall competition, teams from NYU, Columbia, Pace and The University of Maryland will present their plans for emerging technologies, including 5G, 10G, AI and the Metaverse before a panel of top media and tech industry judges during a live virtual event tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

With support from industry mentors, student participants have conducted research and developed presentations outlining their plans.

“Today’s students will help shape the future of technology,” said Julie Sullivan, Breezeline’s Vice President of Marketing, who has previously served as a mentor for students involved in the competition. “I’ve been impressed by their out-of-the-box thinking and how they’ve developed innovative ideas through their research and collaboration with fellow students.”

Sponsorship dollars go directly to winning student teams as prize money to support their education. The students also submit their biographies to company recruiters for potential internship positions and employment opportunities. Over the last ten years, 40 percent of student competitors have moved on to jobs with top media and tech companies.

Interactive Case Competition was founded in 2010 by cable and broadband industry educator Craig Leddy to increase awareness of digital media opportunities, to foster creative thinking and to recruit new talent in the industry.

