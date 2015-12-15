Former CFPB Economist Andrew Rodrigo Nigrinis Joins Edgeworth Economics

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgeworth Economics is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Rodrigo Nigrinis, a talented former CFPB enforcement economist, has joined the firm. Dr. Nigrinis joins Edgeworth as a Managing Principal and is based in our Washington, DC office.

Prior to Edgeworth, he served as the sole enforcement economist at the CFPB in consumer financial services and led the Bureau’s economic analysis and evaluation of over 70 cases. Throughout his career, Dr. Nigrinis has managed investigations related to allegations of unfair or deceptive practices, fair lending, disputes between financial services providers and lenders, allegations of mortgage and student loan servicing issues, as well as credit card fees, debt collections and dark patterns. He has also provided economic analysis of consumer financial regulations and policy and has extensive experience with sampling and big data. While at the CFPB, Dr. Nigrinis worked alongside State Attorney Generals as well as DOJ and OCC officials on a wide range of matters.

Dr. Nigrinis also taught in the Applied Master’s in Economics program at the University of Maryland and at the University of Alberta.

He earned a PhD in Economics with a specialization in Applied Micro-Economics from Stanford University, where he was a SIEPR fellow. Dr. Nigrinis received his MA in Economics from Queens University in Kingston, where he was awarded the Carmichael Fellowship. In addition, he earned a BA in Economics with honors from the University of Alberta, where he won The Trans-Alberta Scholarship and The Alexander MacGibbon Gold Medal in Economics.

Dr. John Johnson, CEO of Edgeworth Economics, commented, “I am delighted that Andrew has joined our team and believe that his extensive experience with the CFPB will provide a great foundation for the development of his consumer financial services practice at our firm.”

Edgeworth’s President, Chuck Fields, said, “Andrew’s professional and academic experience, as well as his personal alignment with the values of our firm, make him an ideal fit for Edgeworth’s culture and our future growth in this space.”

Dr. Nigrinis added, “After many years with the CFPB, I am excited to apply my extensive regulatory experience to support the growth of a consumer finance practice at Edgeworth. I am thrilled to join the firm’s talented team of economists and to work together to broaden the top-caliber services Edgeworth extends to its clients.”

