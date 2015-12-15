USEReady Expands Canada Footprint by Launching Mississauga Office

TORONTO, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York headquartered strategic data and analytics company USEReady has launched its largest Canada office today at Meadowvale Corporate Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Honorable Mayor of Mississauga – Bonnie Crombie has officially launched its new facility this morning in the presence of Stephen Lund, CEO – Toronto Global and USEReady’s strategic partners such as Salesforce, Tableau, and Visier. USEReady’s Canada team along with its leadership team was present on this occasion.





“I am thrilled to welcome USEReady to Mississauga’s expanding innovation system and thank them for choosing our city to call their Canadian headquarters home. They will be able to pursue new business and collaboration opportunities with our well-established and thriving technology sector while creating highly skilled jobs for our residents,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “USEReady’s community approach to meeting business’ needs in AI, big data and software development solutions will be well received by our diverse business community, and I look forward to continuing to support them as they pursue future successes in Mississauga.”

During the launch, Lalit Bakshi, President, and COO at USEReady, spoke about how USEReady has built its Data Community. “While we have built a culture of innovation, value focus, vertical expertise with technology depth and organic growth, the biggest differentiator is that we have built a community. Our customers don’t treat us like a vendor, our employees are more than just employees, our tech partners are not just business partners. We are all part of the same data community.

While echoing the vision of CEO and Management, Shridhar Bhat, General Manager of Canada Business and Operations said, Canada has been our strategic geographic location for growth and scale in North America Region. He also mentioned that in the near future, USEReady will invest to the tune of $50 Million in the country. World class Universities and availability of tech talent will help to realise our business goals. Mississauga is the chosen city for expansion considering the talent availability, ease of doing business and its IT ecosystem.

In response to USEReady’s investment, Bonnie Brown, Director of Economic Development Office expresses her congratulations, “We are thrilled to have USEReady join our growing tech sector that includes close to 1,000 tech companies and over 44,000 employees. Mississauga’s tech companies continue to thrive here in the heart of Canada’s Tech Corridor that offers access to a labour force of 4.3 million, and 400,000 students. USEReady is in good company and is well positioned for continued growth and success.”

USEReady is on their journey to Analytics 3.0 has emerged as strategic data and analytics partner with tools and capabilities to transform large enterprise DNA (Data and Analytics) and data culture. With practices built around Visual Analytics, Cloud Data, AI ML and Engineering Services, USEReady is a partner to every modern CDO (Chief Data Officer). Headquartered in NYC, the company has 500+ employees across offices in the U.S., Canada, India and Singapore. USEReady has received several awards from the industry and technology vendors. USEReady has been recipient of Red herring 100, Inc 5000, Tableau Partner of the Year. USEReady was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY. www.useready.com

