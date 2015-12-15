Oxford Finance Closes $115 Million Credit Facility With Pearl Street Dental Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm focused on healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a $115 million senior credit facility to Pearl Street Dental Partners (“Pearl Street” or “the Company”), a fast-growing dental platform owned by SkyKnight Capital (“SkyKnight”), dentists, and management.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to support the acquisition of the business and provide ongoing working capital and growth capital needs. Oxford is the sole lender and administrative agent in the transaction.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pearl Street is a partnership-oriented dental practice management company that works with top performing dentists to help them achieve their goals, unlock growth, and enhance operations, all while sustaining dentist autonomy. With 32 partner practices and over 350 employees, Pearl Street is a leader in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company is focused on preserving the spirit of private practice dentistry, while equipping partner dentists with the technology, resources, and peace of mind that come from being part of a larger platform.

“Pearl Street Dental Partners has developed a strong growth platform with a lengthy track record of successful new partner integrations,” said Tracy S. Maziek, Head of Healthcare services at Oxford Finance. “Oxford is excited to support the Company’s mission to partner with top quality providers focused on excellent patient care.”

“In addition to ensuring that our immediate needs on the closing date were met, Oxford worked closely with Pearl Street to ensure our business would have the operational flexibility and capacity necessary to support our goals,” said David Meece, Co-Founder and CEO of Pearl Street.

“From start to finish, Oxford was constructive in its diligence and structuring process,” added Jordan Milich, Partner at SkyKnight Capital. “Certainty of execution was paramount for this transaction. Oxford helped to ensure a smooth closing and built immediate trust with management.”

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 500 companies, allowing them to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated over $10 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices in California (San Diego, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles), and the greater Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit oxfordfinance.com.

About Pearl Street

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pearl Street is a dental practice management company partnering with dental practices throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s highly experienced dentists, hygienists, and practitioners provide comprehensive care to patients across general, specialty, and cosmetic dentistry. Pearl Street provides its partner practices with centralized non-clinical resources that enable dentists and clinical teams to focus exclusively on dentistry and delivering excellent patient care, while retaining significant ownership stakes in their practices. Pearl Street is steadfast in its commitment to preserving provider autonomy while cultivating a family culture and community amongst its partners. More information is available at www.pearlstreetdentalpartners.com

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments, and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com

