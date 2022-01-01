Handover of National Centre for Pandemic and Infection Diseases in Myanmar; Advanced Facility Built with Donation from AW Foundation

YANGON, Myanmar, Nov 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – AW Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Asia World Group of Companies, handed over to the Ministry of Health the newly completed Wai Bar Gi New Wing – National Centre for Infectious Diseases on 3rd Nov, 2022. Dedicated to the treatment of infectious diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19 which exerted heavy patient load on the public healthcare sector, it is the most advanced medical centre to date in Myanmar.

Lieutenant General Aung Lin Dwe, the secretary of the State Administration Council, unveiled a plaque commemorating the handover of the three-story, 110-bed medical Centre, which was completed with a donation of 6 billion kyats and USD 3.1 million from the Foundation.

The Wai Bar Gi New Wing was mooted in November 2020 by the AW Foundation team based on the personal experience of colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of quarantine hospitals, beds, and oxygen supply, and critically, the exposure of the devoted medical frontliners taking care of patients in general hospitals were gaps in the healthcare system evidenced during the critical period.

The 51,055 square feet (4,745sqm) Centre is equipped with airflow control (negative-positive pressure), integrated oxygen access, isolation rooms, and water treatment and features that combine to make it one of the most technologically-advanced public healthcare facilities in the country. AW Foundation believes the new Centre will support the public healthcare system for the treatment of COVID-19 and any future pandemic.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on-site on 5 January 2021. Construction was delayed due to a nationwide lockdown arising from the pandemic.

The Centre is equipped with:

– Donning and Doffing for medical staff

– Staff corridors and lifts for use by Patients and Staff

– Air-Conditioning and Mechanical Ventilation (ACMV) for full-time automatic disinfection of the air-flow system in the hospital building

– Room communication systems and other electrical communication facilities (PABX, PA & Intercom)

– Sound-Proof Generator for emergency use

– Emergency response alarm systems that can automatically respond to fire and various natural disasters (fully equipped as required for an infectious disease treatment hospital)

Sustainable Garden Hospital

The Centre was conceptualized and constructed with deep consideration of the environment. Sustainable solar energy and the creation of new greenery at the Centre also create an environment to enhance the recovery process of patients and the well-being of the healthcare community.

About AW Foundation (AWF) – Together, we can make change happen

AW Foundation is a non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm of the Asia World Group of Companies. AWF supports projects that develop the well-being of the people of Myanmar, focusing on healthcare, education, disaster relief, and community development. It was established in 2014, building on a strong tradition of philanthropy of the Asia World Group of companies since 1992.

AW Foundation aims to develop and advance the livelihoods of people throughout Myanmar and is passionate about exploring new projects that benefit all.

Through our commitment to quality and continued efforts to help those in need, AWF strives to deliver exceptional value and improve the lives of Myanmar’s citizens. https://aw-foundation.org/

