SchoolsFirst FCU Named Among Top Financial Service Organizations

Recognitions by American Banker and CNET Reflect Outstanding Service Experience and Products

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, was recently recognized by American Banker and CNET as a top credit union for its outstanding service experience and products. American Banker is one of the oldest and most prominent media outlets covering the financial services industry, and CNET – owned by CBS Interactive – is one of the first online sites providing expert reviews and advice.





American Banker ranked SchoolsFirst FCU as a Top 50 Best Customer Service Experience Institution, earning the No. 13 ranking. The ranking was based on a survey of 5,000 consumers who were asked to evaluate their experience with their primary financial institution. The research leveraged a social sciences-based framework that evaluates the most important human elements of experience to predict customer satisfaction and loyalty. SchoolsFirst FCU scored in the top 15 of three of the four dimensions.

“It is an honor that our Members who were included in this survey responded with such positive advocacy, ranking us highly among many national financial services organizations,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. “We are proud to serve as our Members’ trusted advisors, as an organization they can turn to for support throughout their many life events and economic cycles.”

CNET, one of the 400 most popular websites in the United States, ranked SchoolsFirst FCU as one of the top credit unions in its 2022 ranking. The ranking is based, in part, on the highest Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) for one-year terms. CNET noted that SchoolsFirst FCU offers a full suite of deposit accounts as well as access to 28,000 ATMs across the country.

“These two recognitions wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our amazing ‘Dream Team’ dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service,” Cheney added. “While it is always an honor to be recognized by our Members, it’s even more of an honor to help our Members better their financial well-being every day.”

The American Banker and CNET rankings follow several other recent recognitions received by SchoolsFirst FCU, including No. 1 Best-In-State Credit Union in California by Forbes; No. 1 Best Credit Union in Orange County Register’s (Calif.) annual “Best of OC” Readers’ Choice Awards; top three Best Credit Union in The Press-Enterprise’s (Calif.) Annual Best of Inland Empire (North and South) Readers’ Choice Awards; and top three Best Credit Union in Style Magazine’s (Calif.) Annual “Readers’ Choice Awards Best of.”

For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other’s lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

