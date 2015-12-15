Primergy Files Permitting Application with La Plata County, Colorado for 155 MWac Hesperus Solar Project

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primergy Solar Management, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, announced that it has submitted its initial permit application to La Plata County, Colorado for the proposed 155 MWac Hesperus Solar Project.

The proposed project is located eight miles from Durango and is expected to deliver enough zero-emission electricity to power up to 56,000 homes annually. The site design has evolved through important feedback from the State of Colorado, La Plata County, and various stakeholders. The permitting process timeline will be dictated by La Plata County and will include multiple open houses and public comment periods. The initial permit application addresses some early community questions and comments shared with Primergy prior to the filing.

“This is the first step in our journey to bring solar energy to the community around Hesperus, and we are grateful for the feedback we have already received from community members, La Plata County, and the State of Colorado,” said Kathryn Meyer, Director of Development at Primergy. “We look forward to working with our partners, landowners, and neighbors throughout the permitting process, and as we continue to develop and grow meaningful partnerships together.”

The Hesperus Solar Project is proposed to be located on approximately 1,900 acres in La Plata County on the Western Slope. The project includes 1,600 acres of private property, and 320 state-owned acres located on Fort Lewis College’s Old Fort at Hesperus Campus. The College and Primergy have entered into a solar energy planning lease to evaluate the suitability of those 320 acres for hosting a portion of the project.

When developing solar projects, Primergy’s approach includes complete ecosystem management, collaborative partnerships and equitable stakeholder engagement. An extensive archaeological survey, as well as aquatic, biological, geotechnical and geohazard surveys have been completed to ensure lasting community benefits.

Hesperus Solar is expected to generate $37 million in tax revenues over its lifespan. It will create more than 250 construction jobs and three permanent jobs. If approved, it is expected to be operational as soon as the end of 2025.

Primergy has 690MW of solar and 380MW of storage currently under construction and many projects under operation. The company also has several additional gigawatts of solar and storage expected to come online over the next three years as well as an active development pipeline for 2026 and beyond.

For more information about Primergy, please visit www.primergysolar.com and for more information about the Hesperus Solar Project, please visit primergysolar.com/our-projects/Hesperus.

About Primergy

Primergy is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects in North America with portfolios of nearly 10 GW of solar and battery energy storage projects in development, construction and operations in 17 different states. Primergy features a diverse and talented team with decades of experience in renewables project development, financing, construction and operations. Primergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and represents Quinbrook’s principal solar and solar plus energy storage investment platform in North America.

Contacts

Bryson Hull for Primergy



202-657-2855



[email protected]