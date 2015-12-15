Hello Heart Adds Breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities to Empower Users to Make Better Choices

Users now have access to deeper insights and personalization to support positive choices regarding their heart health

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hello Heart, the only digital therapeutic that focuses exclusively on heart health, today announced Dot-to-Dot, a new addition to their digital whole heart health program. Dot-to-Dot is a breakthrough feature that leverages well-established clinical research and artificial intelligence (AI) to help people connect their lifestyle choices to their heart health. Something as easy as a short walk or having a conversation with a friend or loved one can help drive sustained blood pressure reduction. While the link between exercise and improved heart health is well-known, not everyone may realize the true impact these simple changes can make to one’s personal health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and 47% of U.S. adults have hypertension, a top risk factor for heart disease. Unfortunately, there are typically no warning signs or symptoms associated with high blood pressure. Because of this, it can be hard to tell whether lifestyle changes or even medications are making an impact positively or negatively. Dot-to-Dot tracks progress, and it displays personalized correlations between behavior and results.

“Current systems and health records provide detailed health information often as isolated snapshots in time. Creating pictures of health over time and understanding how a person’s daily habits, medications, and lifestyle are affecting their health remains a challenge,” said Dr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, cardiovascular surgeon and Medical Advisor at Hello Heart. “Dot-to-Dot is truly game-changing both in the information it can provide to clinicians as well as in the reinforcement of positive behaviors and lifestyle choices for the users.”

While many people may find it daunting to make behavioral changes in order to improve their health, it doesn’t have to be. Built with AI, Dot-to-Dot helps users see personalized trends in how their daily choices, such as minutes walked or whether they took their medication, correlate with their blood pressure. Seeing the dots connected informs users with insights to build and reinforce lasting healthy habits.

“I am grateful for Hello Heart because it helps me make small changes in my daily life to get me closer to my goal of lowering my blood pressure. In the past, I struggled with managing my high blood pressure and have been put on many medications to help get my condition under control, which was frustrating,” said Grace R., a Hello Heart user in Arizona. “Having a record of all my readings in one place along with detail on how medication and my habits could be impacting my heart health helps me to have smarter conversations with my doctor.”

The addition of Dot-to-Dot is a significant step in Hello Heart’s mission to empower people to have a stronger understanding of their cardiovascular health and how it can be better managed.

“We are thrilled to give our users access to Dot-to-Dot. For the first time, people have the tools necessary to quickly understand how their behavior may impact their heart health on a very personal level,” said Maayan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Hello Heart. “The new feature can help people make critical connections and is an excellent example of how AI and data can be harnessed to empower people to make informed choices about their health. If we can help people understand these correlations in order to better their health, we could help them improve their quality of life.”

Visit our website to learn more about how we’re helping users manage their heart health.

About Hello Heart



Hello Heart is the only digital therapeutics company to focus exclusively on heart disease, the leading cause of death for U.S. adults. Through a connected device and mobile app that uses AI, behavioral science, and personalized digital coaching to drive lifestyle changes, Hello Heart empowers people to embrace healthier behavior, which can reduce the risks of high blood pressure and heart disease. It also helps users catch blood pressure readings that are extremely high and encourages them to talk to their doctor to identify potential risk in time. Validated in peer-reviewed studies and trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, Hello Heart is easy to use and works alongside an employer’s benefits ecosystem. Founded in 2013, Hello Heart is a member of the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network and is part of the CVS Health Point Solutions Management program. Visit www.helloheart.com for more information.

Contacts

Media

Nicole Das



518-265-8734



[email protected]