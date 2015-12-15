Syncell to Present at SfN’s Neuroscience 2022 Event

Revolutionary Optoproteomics Spatial Biology Research System Microscoop™ on Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cancerresearch–Syncell Inc., a life science company revolutionizing spatial biology research, will showcase its innovative spatial proteomics system, Microscoop™, at the Society for Neuroscience’s (SfN) annual meeting in San Diego on November 12-16, 2022. During the Neuroscience 2022 event, Syncell will present its poster, “Microscoop, a discovery-based image-guided proteomics technology, reveals novel factors on amyloid-beta aggregates in differentiated SH-SY5Y cells,” demonstrating the use of its AI-guided microscopic platform to discover novel protein markers in an Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) cell line. This research reveals the spatial proteome from amyloid-beta aggregates in SH-SY5Y cells and can also be applied to explore other neurological disorders’ biomarkers.

The Microscoop is the only spatial proteomics system that utilizes optoproteomics technology to label proteins in a specific cell type or subcellular structure in fixed cells or tissue samples. Microscoop doesn’t require the use of a predefined antibody panel to explore morphology-based protein expression. The system uses an AI or traditional computer vision program to recognize the target cells or organelles and then applies proximity photolabeling to tag the proteins accurately in the target areas with biotin. After photolabeling, the biotinylated proteins are extracted from the samples and subjected to mass spectrometry proteome analysis.

“Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by abnormal accumulation of the Aβ protein in the brain. However, there are many other constituents, besides the Aβ protein, that accumulate in the Aβ plaques. We want to share our latest SH-SY5Y biomarker data to demonstrate that our spatial biology platform, Microscoop, can help researchers study the delicate network of protein functionality and identify previous unknown proteins in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Jung-Chi Liao, Ph.D.,founder and CEO of Syncell.

Poster Session and Booth Related Details:

Session Title: Therapeutic Strategies: Preclinical Model

Session Number: 279

Presentation Number: 279.09

Session Time: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PST

Booth Number: 322

Syncell is a commercial stage life science instrument company, with a vision to revolutionize spatial biology research. Its first product, Microscoop, is the first and only microscopic bioimaging system that allows researchers to pick up, identify and quantify thousands of known and unknown proteins in specified cellular and subcellular locations. Syncell currently offers global customers early access to Microscoop technology through its custom service program GRASP (Global Rapid Access Service Program). Microscoop will provide deep spatial proteomics insights to transform a wide range of basic biology and translational research including neuroscience, oncology, immunology, or infectious disease to identify novel biomarkers with spatial context to accelerate biomarker discovery research and drug development programs.

