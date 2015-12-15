Home Nurse Inc Now Accepting Applications For SFC Medicaid Program In Atlanta

Home Nurse Inc has announced that its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program is currently open to primary family caregivers in Atlanta.

Griffin, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 26, 2022) – The Griffin-based senior care agency Home Nurse Inc is now accepting applications for the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program, which offers financial support and caregiver training to family members who care for a senior or a person with disabilities at home.

“Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) is a new Medicare service which offers coaching and financial support to primary caregivers,” said Home Nurse Inc CEO Miranda Roberson, RN. “Applicants need to satisfy a number of requirements, including living in the same home with the person who receives the care,” she added.

To be eligible under Home Nurse Inc’s new program, successful applicants must also be 18 or older and be biologically related or related through marriage – spouses and legal guardians are not eligible. An applicant’s eligibility will also depend on their employment status – those who have employment outside the home or operate a business from home will not qualify for support under SFC. Further, the person receiving the care must be eligible for Medicaid in Georgia and be a participant in the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program.

Lastly, the SFC program also has some specific criteria for the type of services that caregivers can provide to qualify for compensation. These include housekeeping, meal preparation, dressing, personal hygiene, medication management, and other tasks of daily living.

All requirements must be met for the application to be successful. As part of the SFC program, Home Nurse Inc will provide primary family caregivers with weekly compensation and health coaching from its team of nurses.

With the latest announcement, Home Nurse Inc hopes to improve the quality of life for seniors and persons with disabilities currently receiving home care from family members. Founded in 1983, the agency provides personal support assistants and skilled nurses in the greater Atlanta area. Led by Miranda Roberson, RN, Home Nurse Inc has partnered with a number of Georgia Medicaid Programs.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.homenurse.net.

