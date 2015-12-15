TOURISMVERSE Is Bringing Tourism and Travel Industry on Web3

Bali, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 26, 2022) – The Sandbox, World Tourism Forum Institute and TourismX are collaborating to develop Tourismverse, a virtual neighborhood which hosted on The Sandbox platform. It aims to bring all countries to visit the destinations virtually and interact tourism content through different activities.

By incorporating into the tourism sector, the “Tourismverse-ecosystem in The Sandbox” will highlight how the metaverse distinguishes itself from entertainment and video gaming experiences. By utilizing the real-time experience advantages in respective destinations, metaverse capabilities in the tourist industry strive to enhance the travel experience of customers.

Touristic places of Indonesia in The Sandbox

The possibilities offered by tourismverse could allow people to travel the world from the comfort of their homes. The tourismverse allows visitors to register for a variety of events, including:

Online Games

Museum Tours / Wildlife & National Park Tours

Live Concerts

Conventions

Dancing at nightclubs

Bulut Bağcı, President of World Tourism Forum Institute emphasizes, “Today is a very important day for us and the Tourism Industry. We are collaborating with the World’s biggest and most influential Metaverse platform which is The Sandbox. We initially start to build Bali – Indonesia as a sample case study for other countries. I also, thank to H.E. Sandiago Uno (Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Republic of Indonesia) for supporting this idea and project.”

TourismX, in cooperation with The Sandbox, will soon be re-inventing the tourism offer and experience of a Destination. In fact, from day one, TourismX emphasized its positive predisposition to The Sandbox tourismverse ecosystem with evidence as “Everybody would like to have virtual tourism experience” but without avoiding its doubts. Tourismverse capabilities are endless. The only platform proven to be providing best Tourismverse offers is The Sandbox.

Such metaverse experiences are best ways for conserving, innovating, and co-creating sustainability of tourism destinations globally. By TourismX on the Sandbox ecosystem, soon you will be taking an Elephant ride without consuming the nature.

About Tourism X

TourismX is the blockchain backed Tourism Investment Fund. It invests in Africa, Asia and Europe for hospitality and tourism related technology projects. TourismX Project is a revolutionary idea for the rapid growing global Tourism Industry. Its innovative financing system creates a win-win-win for every stakeholder.

TourismX Project is supported by renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding with global vision partners from all around the world. According to WTFI, they are planning to build Bali, Indonesia, as the first case study in Tourismverse. Notably, this will be done with the blessings of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

