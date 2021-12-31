Humana Prices $1.25 Billion Debt Offering

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humana Inc. (the “company”) (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $500 million of the company’s 5.75 percent senior notes, due 2028 (the “2028 notes”), at 99.705 percent of the principal amount and $750 million of the company’s 5.875 percent senior notes, due 2033 (the “2033 notes”), at 99.508 percent of the principal amount (collectively, the “Senior Notes Offerings”). The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be approximately $1.232 billion after deducting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings to repay its 2.900% Senior Notes due 2022 and its 3.150% Senior Notes due 2022 at maturity during December 2022. The company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings under the company’s commercial paper program.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes Offerings.

The Senior Notes Offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Senior Notes Offerings may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at [email protected] or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 866-471-2526, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 212-834-4533 or PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697. An electronic copy of the registration statement and prospectus supplement, together with the base prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

