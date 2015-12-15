Zeevo Group Bolsters Quality Management Capabilities to Aid Clients’ Organizational Control, Operating Efficiency & Compliance

Seasoned Quality Management Executive Michael Block Joins Firm’s Advisory Board

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirlineEconomics–Zeevo Group LLC (“Zeevo”), a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, announced during the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference the expansion of quality management-oriented service offerings to aid clients in implementing initiatives in the areas of organizational control, operating efficiency, and compliance.

“Quality management is an integral part of any organization’s operations, serving as a critical tool for assessing the success of processes, products, and systems, both existing and newly implemented,” denotes Zeevo Group’s Chief Executive Officer Joey Johnsen. “To that end, policies, procedures, and governance are the foundations for any organization’s control, operating efficiency, and compliance.”

As exemplified by the ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard, the focus on the quality of an organization’s approach to the design, planning, implementation, and monitoring of its products and services is critical to improving both operations and management efficacy, as well as ensuring customer requirements are met.

Clearly defined policies and procedures, communicated effectively across the organization, foster a culture of compliance and governance through defined expectations of employee behavior and principles. Zeevo’s experience shows that many organizations policies and procedures are hard to read or misunderstood, often unused or misused, or not governed or up to date.

“The existence of weak policies and procedures reduces the effectiveness of business operations, with increased queries from staff, breakdown in compliance and governance, and the loss of specific business knowledge resulting from undocumented operational processes,” asserts, Michael W. Block, a seasoned quality management expert and a new member of Zeevo’s client-focused Advisory Board.

Bringing more than two decades of experience in quality management, engineering, and auditing roles in the aerospace and transit industries, Block will be part of the firm’s Business Transformation practice that works with clients to develop or improve existing policies, lending their technical expertise in policy development, knowledge of and ability to access a vast repository of benchmarked best practices, and expertise in implementing organizational changes.

“Michael’s zeal for organizational excellence is reflected in his persistent seeking of cost-effective organizational effectiveness and efficiency performance improvements tailored to meet the organizational challenges of organizations in unique scenarios,” points out Johnsen. “We’re thrilled to be able to lend Michael’s expertise in quality management system and procedure development to support our client’s efforts in organizational change and process improvement.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve had many opportunities to develop unique quality program approaches for a wide variety of complex initiatives, optimizing operations and mitigating risks,” commented Michael W. Block, Zeevo Group Advisory Board member. “I look forward to working alongside such a talented and esteemed team of experts to meet the organizational challenges of organizations in unique scenarios, particularly in the aircraft leasing community.”

Guided by best practices and proven organizational strategies, Michael will work alongside Zeevo’s trusted advisors to define and develop appropriate procedures to ensure clients’ adherence to developed organizational policies. Zeevo drives leading practice deliverables that are easy to understand and apply through mediums tailored to its clients’ organizations, including prescriptive documents or visual mapping.

To learn more about Zeevo’s Business Transformation advisory services, visit www.zeevogroup.com.

About Zeevo Group

Zeevo Group LLC (“Zeevo”) provides business, finance and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology and consumer products. zeevogroup.com

