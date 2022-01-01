Hyve Solutions Offering Systems Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors

Hyve now supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, based on “Zen 4” architecture, across new product lineup

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced the availability of systems featuring new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, maximizing performance and energy efficiency for joint customers.

“Hyve is working closely with its customers to provide market-leading, cutting-edge solutions,” said Jay Shenoy, VP of Technology. “The Hyve-designed HS9121D motherboard leveraging the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor is just one example of how Hyve is leveraging the performance, efficiency and security of AMD’s solutions across edge, high density storage and ORv3-rack based systems.”

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors provide up to 50% more memory channels than any competitive x86 server CPU, a significant improvement in memory bandwidth. Paired with PCIe® Gen 5 support and the all new SP5 socket, 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors can enable a highly efficient data center for several hyperscale workloads.

“We designed 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to give our customers exactly what they said they needed, high performance, exceptional energy efficiency and low total cost of ownership,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. “With the latest “Zen 4” architecture that incorporates modern security by design, 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are an outstanding choice for IT professionals looking to optimize their data centers for leadership performance while helping address environmental goals.”

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email [email protected] or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

