Lenovo Delivers Comprehensive AMD-Based Smarter Infrastructure Solutions for Businesses of Every Size

21 new enterprise server solutions leverage 4th Gen AMD EPYC ™ processors to deliver breakthrough performance, seamless management and extended energy efficiency

Lenovo introduces ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyperconverged (HCI) solutions, powered by 4 th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, including ThinkAgile VX and ThinkAgile HX to enable faster hybrid multi-cloud deployment and simplify infrastructure management

Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, including ThinkAgile VX and ThinkAgile HX to enable faster hybrid multi-cloud deployment and simplify infrastructure management Lenovo delivers more than double the nearest competitor in industry-leading workload performance world records, with new servers and HCI offerings that empower customers to modernize IT from edge-to-cloud, improving performance, efficiency and resiliency

Lenovo introduces new high density ThinkSystem server based on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, leveraging Neptune™ Direct Water Cooling to capture up to 98% of system heat for more sustainable computing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPC–Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) introduced 21 new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile V3 servers powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, extending breakthrough performance and industry-leading efficiency to more businesses than ever with its broadest AMD-based smart infrastructure portfolio to date. The solutions, part of Lenovo’s recently announced Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio, will equip customers of all sizes with the ability to run high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and traditional workloads across edge and multi-cloud environments smarter, faster and more efficiently.

“Lenovo is enabling business transformation with edge-to-cloud server and storage solutions, helping customers harness the power of data,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Leveraging 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors’ breakthrough performance with Lenovo’s engineering innovation, we are providing our broadest enterprise portfolio, designed to help businesses across every industry accelerate IT modernization and achieve intelligent transformation.”

Breakthrough performance for complex workloads

As the proliferation of big data fuels the demand for computing everywhere, Lenovo is helping customers modernize their data center IT architecture. The Lenovo ThinkSystem V3 servers with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are the industry’s most reliable and high performing, with added security. Together, Lenovo and AMD have amassed approximately 100 world records across a broad range of workloads, more than 2x the nearest competitor. With AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers support up to 96 cores and 6TB of memory per CPU, accelerating the speed of business across a wide spectrum of industry applications, including financial services, manufacturing and retail.

For example, Cyllene, an IT company based in Paris that provides digital transformation services and IT consulting, leverages Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with AMD EPYC processors to achieve better business and efficiency outcomes.

“Lenovo’s AMD-based platforms contribute to the unparalleled performance of Cyllene’s ALTER cloud services in our data center,” said Oliver Morel, Chief Strategy Officer with Cyllene. “The energy savings are real, regularly lowering our PUE and helping to make our overall efforts to reduce our carbon footprint more valuable.”

Advancing sustainable computing

As part of its ongoing commitment to enabling more sustainable computing and helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, Lenovo announces next-generation Lenovo Neptune™ warm water cooling with the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SD665 V3, a high-density server based on AMD’s 4th generation EPYC processor that uses Neptune Water Cooling to capture up to 98% of the system heat and reduce power consumption by up to 40 percent. The new Lenovo Neptune™ Liquid Assisted Cooling solution also helps customers maximize data center efficiency with CPU cooling capabilities, ideal for legacy air-cooled data centers. Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with AMD EPYC processors now deliver the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) for Energy Efficiency, with pre-defined tuning parameters for maximum performance and energy efficiency. Additionally, Lenovo is making available CO2 Offset Services across its ThinkSystem Server portfolio, allowing customers to immediately mitigate the carbon impact of their data center gear.

“4th Gen AMD EPYC processors continue to raise the bar for workload performance in the modern data center while simultaneously delivering exceptional energy efficiency,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. “4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, on Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile V3 servers, will transform our joint customers’ data center operations by accelerating time to value, driving lower total cost of ownership, and helping enterprises to address their sustainability goals.”

Optimized Solutions for Accelerated IT Transformation

With this announcement, Lenovo has launched 14 new ThinkAgile HCI Solutions with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, ideal for hybrid-cloud and virtualization solutions, helping customers consolidate their IT and simplify management. New Lenovo ThinkAgile VX Solutions with AMD EPYC enable public cloud-like simplicity, in a private or hybrid cloud environment, delivering new levels of performance, scalability, resiliency, and simplicity with high-performance storage devices. ​ New ThinkAgile HX solutions with AMD EPYC processors offer exceptional performance and provide simplified operations, increased workload density, stronger data protection, and seamless application across clouds to enable a true hybrid architecture.

Through these optimized solutions, enterprise customers of all sizes can flexibly deploy and manage local, hybrid or multi-cloud environments while accelerating computing power to help solve humanity’s greatest challenges.

Security by Design

Modern IT infrastructures must be fortified against increasingly sophisticated security threats and support the highest levels of business continuity. Lenovo’s enhanced ThinkShield and ThinkAgile security capabilities leverage AMD Infinity Guard, a unique advancement that helps businesses defend against internal and external data threats while helping to mitigate threats during software processing.

Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors also help keep data secure, whether in use, in flight or in store. The AMD ‘Security by Design’ approach includes state-of-the-art security features and a silicon embedded security subsystem to help protect data. Lenovo’s enhanced ThinkShield Security provides the industry’s modern infrastructure security capabilities for fortified IT resiliency, compliant with the industry’s stringent security standards. The groundbreaking AMD EPYC processors also help enable innovative technology like Confidential Computing, with a dedicated, fully integrated on-die security processor.

Visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/alliance/amd/ to learn more about Lenovo solutions powered by AMD. Lenovo offerings are available as-a-service through TruScale Infrastructure Services.

