JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders for in-store purchases in Australia, Qatar and UAE

TOKYO & DELHI & MUMBAI, Nov 2, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand partners with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to announce the launch of a special cashback offer for all RuPay JCB Debit & Credit Cardholders for a limited time period. In accordance with the offer, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40% cashback at retail stores in Australia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the offer period. The offer will be valid from October 1 to December 31, 2022. **

The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be INR 3,000, with an overall cap of INR 15,000 per card during the offer period. Detailed T&C can be referred at www.rupay.co.in

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co. Ltd. said, “With the easing of travel restrictions globally, we expect to see a surge in international travel. We are happy to partner with NPCI in launching this promotion and hope our Indian cardholders will enjoy these offers at locations carefully chosen, keeping their preferred travel destinations in mind. With wide acceptance of merchants internationally, the RuPay JCB Debit & Credit cardholders will enjoy a hassle-free and rewarding experience wherever they go.”

Denny V. Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “We are delighted to launch the cashback offer for our RuPay JCB Credit and Debit cardholders. We are anticipating a high traffic from India to these locations and want our cardholders to benefit, when they spend using RuPay JCB Cards. The offer is available on all in-store purchases irrespective of size or category of the merchant. With a wide international acceptance network, we wish to provide more such attractive offers in other geographies also”.

For the promotion details, please visit:

https://www.rupay.co.in/rupay-festive-carnival/rupay-festive-carnival-detail?id=120

* In-store purchase means a face-to-face POS transaction made at a merchant location.

** NPCI reserves the right to change/modify the scheme without recourse to anyone or without any pre-notification.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FasTag) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society. For more information, visit: https://www.npci.org.in/

