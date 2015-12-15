KaJ Labs Announces $55 Million Grant Program for Luna Classic Developers to Fund Projects Building on Terra Classic and Lithosphere (LITHO)

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2022) – KaJ Labs, the developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), is planning on establishing a $55 million grant program for developers building dApps on the Terra Classic chain and Lithosphere. Priority will be given to projects that showcase real world utility for Lithosphere, while implementing a burn mechanism for Terra Classic (LUNC).

The KaJ Labs Foundation will advise and fully support development teams working on the revival of the Luna Classic network. The Foundation will bring as much utility to LUNC as possible. KaJ Labs plans to stake 200B LUNC with 10 validators to expedite the 2.5 trillion LUNC burn with incentives.

LITHO.ai

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/142485_9487e92d846a1807_001full.jpg

Efforts by the LUNC Community are in line with many of KaJ Labs objectives. The LUNC Community came together to revitalize the Terra Classic ecosystem. They’ve launched a variety of projects with the goal of promoting blockchain liquidity for developers and users. KaJ Labs’ LUNC Grant program encourages developers to build new web3 dApps for LUNC and LITHO.ai.

In May 2022, KaJ Labs received a $400 million investment commitment from Bahamas-based GEM Digital. The $55 million grant program for developers building dApps on Lithosphere and the Terra Classic chain provides a wealth of opportunities for developers. KaJ Labs is playing a major role in the efforts to revive the Luna Classic chain, create real-world utility with dApps, and building the future of the internet with Web3 to give power back to users.

