LBank Exchange Lists FOGnet (FOGNET) on November 11, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, lists FOGnet (FOGNET) on November 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FOGNET/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 11, 2022.

As a blockchain based contents platform, FOGnet (FOGNET) enables content creators to earn rewards by providing their own content, and users to purchase content via its payment service on its NFT Market. Its native token FOGNET is listed on LBank Exchange starting at 8:00 UTC on November 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FOGnet

By creating a decentralized financial system centering on a blockchain-based content platform, FOGnet builds a super-smart society that can safely and conveniently use the entire process of production, distribution, and consumption. Users can protect personal information through DID (Decentralized Identity) and use various M2O services such as accommodation, tourism and shopping safely and conveniently through the payment service provided by FOGnet.

Through FOGnet, content creators such as individual developers and small and medium-sized developers can receive rewards by servicing their own content (emoticons, etc.) through the NFT Market. And then users can purchase a variety of content from the NFT Market, pay service fees with their tokens, and even participate in various events.

The FOGNET system was founded based on high-speed blockchain technology and implemented high-speed blockchain technology. It has secured 400,000 users by launching Karma on Android/iOS, an encryption messenger based on high-speed blockchain technology, and it is a clear trend of increase. It also developed and installed a blockchain wallet (qa.fogwallet.io) optimized for digital payment inside Karma.

In addition, FOGNET system launched FOGSHOP, the world’s first shopping mall that supports digital payment. It has established the basic technology to preoccupy the future digital payment market and has successfully launched the necessary services. Now, it plans to launch a trading system in partnership with financial companies to advance into the future payment market, and based on these preparations, it will preoccupy the global digital payment administration.

Another solution provided by FOGnet is blockchain game cloud platform. The SDK is provided for free so that developers can easily develop blockchain games even if they do not have in-depth knowledge of blockchain technology, and it provides a marketplace for game promotion and communication with gamers.

About FOG Token

FOGNET is the native token of the FOGnet ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, FOGNET has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000), of which 5% is provided for token sale, 30% is provided for building the ecosystem, 15% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to partners, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 35% is reserved.

The FOGNET token is listed on LBank Exchange starting at 8:00 UTC on November 11, 2022, investors who are interested in the FOGnet investment can easily buy and sell FOG token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

