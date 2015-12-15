LBank Exchange Lists Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, lists Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KUSUNOKI/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2022.

As a story-driven, open world metaverse game, Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) creates a space for gamers to have access to cryptocurrency and metaverse, enabling them to become a warrior who transcends dimensions. Its native token KUSUNOKI is listed on LBank Exchange starting at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Kusunoki Samurai

Kusunoki Samurai is a fully immersive blockchain-driven gaming experience. Once launched, it is intended to include NFTs into its system. This would fully immerse players into the cryptocurrency space, enabling them to store and trade its native KUSUNOKI token as they enjoy the game.

In its story-driven, open world game, the 4 Great Samurais of old each go on a journey to the pinnacle of the warrior’s spirit and face battles, trials, and tribulations across multiple realms. Player will become a warrior who transcends dimensions, conquering the shadows and embodying the spirit of the Kusunoki Samurai.

The NFT for Kusunoki Samurai game would include armor sets for the main character, along with a broad range of katana, wakizashi, and tanto blades, which are designed basing on actual Japanese katana. Once acquired through extended gaming, this will give players the skill set to progress to higher and more difficult levels. These NFTs may also be sold or traded, and KUSUNOKI token will also be another form of reward during level progression, enabling players to trade them if they so choose.

Kusunoki Samurai is intended to be an online role-playing game or RPG. Players will be fighting other characters such as rival samurai or monsters to complete Kusunoki’s quests. It will immerse players in the game but more than that, it will open a completely new category in the NFT marketplace.

About KUSUNOKI Token

KUSUNOKI is the native token of Kusunoki Samurai game. It can be used to obtain equipment for Kusunoki Masashige, the main character of the game. It may also be acquired to purchase equipment and abilities from the beginning of the game so players can progress faster and earn KUSUNOKI token earlier.

Based on ERC-20, KUSUNOKI has a total supply of 80 quadrillion (i.e. 80,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% will be auto burned, 5% is provided for redistribution, 72% is provided for liquidity, 5% will be used for marketing, 10% will be used for development, and the remaining 5% is allocated for auto liquidity.

The KUSUNOKI token is listed on the LBank Exchange starting at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2022. Investors who are interested in the Kusunoki Samurai investment can easily buy and sell KUSUNOKI token on LBank Exchange by then.

