LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022.

NKC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/142915_b75f186e1433f998_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) provides new solution for the automotive parts business and used car trading services. Its native token NKC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NEOKOREA Coin

NEOKOREA, a comprehensive trading company that provides professional trade services and supplies various products around the world, was established as KOREA Trading Ltd in 1991. With the slogan of creating a future full of hope and a path to happiness, NEOKOREA is a company that creates various businesses through more than 60 solid global networks around the world.

Created by NEOKOREA, the NEOKOREA Coin platform is a blockchain-based DApp platform that provides reliable, secure, objective and transparent auto parts and used car trading services. It was developed and established with the goal of protecting investors who participated in the NEOKOREA Coin ecosystem, suppliers (businesses) that participated in the solution, and crypto ecosystems.

NEOKOREA Coin ensures reliability and safety with blockchain QR codes when releasing and manufacturing existing automotive parts and prevents forgery and tampering. It is a blockchain module provided only in NEOKOREA Coin, and the supplier must proceed with an authentication method that provides a QR code containing blockchain technology. NEOKOREA Coin’s QR code shows the date, place of manufacture, and delivery information recorded in the blockchain to ensure complete traceability, and the activation system can reduce the time to identify genuine products in case of activation problems and provide transparency by analyzing the information recorded in the blockchain.

The unique QR code of the NEOKOREA Coin blockchain is also used for used car transactions, making it easier to manage vehicle history and trade imported used cars. Using the blockchain with the NEOKOREA Coin platform, existing used cars will be prevented from manipulating vehicle management contents, intentionally omitting accidents and management details in the existing market, providing a mutually reliable trading environment so that only buyers are not affected. In addition, related service benefits such as parts purchase and vehicle inspection will be provided through partners associated with NEOKOREA Coin.

With the utilization of the blockchain technology, NEOKOREA Coin is able to build trust by recording all kinds of information on the blockchain and storing it securely. NEOKOREA Coin analyzes problems in the existing auto parts business and used car trading market and improve them to lead the market as a next-generation platform that is provided in a better direction.

About NKC Token

NKC is the native token of NEOKOREA Coin platform. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 15% will be used for development, 15% goes into the foundation, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for legal related usage, and the remaining 10% is allocated to partners and advisors.

The NKC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, investors who are interested in the NEOKOREA investment can easily buy and sell NKC token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about NKC Token:

Official Website: https://www.neokorea.io/index_en.html#

Telegram: https://t.me/NEOKOREA_Group

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEOKOREA_COIN

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142915