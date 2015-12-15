PIAS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PIAS on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PIAS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a crossover blockchain game between the digital and physical worlds, PIAS allows users to obtain real crops when playing the game while enabling primary industry producers to receive a portion of the revenue generated by it. Its native token PIAS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PIAS

“PIAS” is a primary industry experience game themed on human revival that incorporates digital and physical crossover elements to revitalize primary industries that play an essential role in the foundation of all industries, and is a BCG with the desire to make blockchain technology accessible to the public.

With a belief that blockchain is an essential technology for enriching human life, PIAS creates a new type of BCG that is based in real life activities that does not conclude in digital world, as has been the case with previous BCGs. Specifically, the game focuses on primary industry as its theme. The primary industry plays an essential role in the foundation of all industries and is fundamentally essential to human life, and in light of the various issues related to food around the world as defined in SDGs (Goals 2 and 15), it is an attractive area to address.

Furthermore, by applying the makeup of a game, PIAS aims to make people feel more familiar with the primary industry and remove psychological distance. Going one step further than a common game that converges within the digital world, PIAS allows its in-game items (NFT) obtained by players through gameplay to be exchanged for primary industry crops in the real world, achieving crossover between digital and physical by utilizing the PREMA platform.

In addition, primary industry crop farmers who provide the real crops will receive a portion of the revenue generated by PIAS, who promises to give back the revenue generated from the project for the development of primary industry.

PIAS is a challenge to social problems that humankind must overcome to continue to thrive sustainably. It is the engine that accelerates the liquidity of PIAS tokens in the economy and plays an important role in nurturing interest to primary industry among game players. The PIAS economy will initially use CEX and DEX for providing liquidity. In the future, from the perspective of usability and security, a dedicated DEX will be built to meet the strong demand for PIAS tokens.

About PIAS Token

PIAS is the native token of the PIAS ecosystem. Players use PIAS tokens to purchase NFT farmland (land), NFT farmers (avatars), NFT farmland items (warehouses, fertilizers, plastic houses, heaters, power sprayers, etc.), and NFT farmer items (shovel, hoe, sickle, truck, etc.). It is also provided as in-game rewards, salary pool for primary industry workers, and investment pool for prospective technologies for the development of primary industry.

Based on ERC-20, PIAS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated to cooperators who have resonated with the idea of PIAS and have contributed to the expansion of the project’s tokenomics in the initial stage, 40% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 40% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

The PIAS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 2, 2022, investors who are interested in the PIAS investment can easily buy and sell PIAS token on LBank Exchange right now.

