LBank Organises a Blockchain Summit in Kayseri Turkey, Hints More Underway

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank leveraged crypto education this October to drive adoption in Turkey. LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, is strengthening its ties with Turkish crypto communities. The trading platform made a mark in the growing market in October with numerous activities and giveaways that kept users engaged.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144349_eefbd560640dea06_001full.jpg

In a country where crypto represents freedom from inflation, LBank pivoted the easy accessibility of quality digital assets at a competitive rate.

The exchange team were also hands-on in disseminating crypto and blockchain education and up-to-date information about the markets via online and physical events.

LBank Turkey started the month of October with live Telegram Quiz events that happened respectively on the 3rd, 10th and 17th, in which many participants won incredible prizes.

Another momentous event was the LBank Kayseri Blockchain Summit, which was held on the 27th at the country’s sixth biggest city.

Over 250 people attended this magnificent event with Kayseri’s leading businessmen, tradesmen and Erciyes University students participating in the meet-up.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144349_eefbd560640dea06_002full.jpg

Elif Hilal Umucu, ChainLink’s Turkey Manager, Blockchain Lawyer, Oğuz Evren Kılıç, Trader and social media phenomena Eren Kılıçaslan, alongside a popular trader that goes by the nickname Doğan.eth, took part as speakers.

The specially designed colourful LBank swag items attracted many of the attendees as some guests posted on their social media.

Like many other events hosted by LBank, Kayseri Blockchain Summit was well received and lauded by all who attended.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

