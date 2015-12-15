The LBank Pakistan Cryptocurrency Education Campaign Lights up October

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, lit up the month of October with several events, which brought together crypto and blockchain enthusiasts online and offline from different cities in the country.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144346_2f3326d7b4236bb8_001full.jpg

The exchange team put together a memorable event by educating newbies on the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, the differences between fiat and cryptocurrencies, and other courses to reignite Pakistan’s interest in cryptocurrency.

On October 17, LBank had an incredible encounter with crypto investors and its loyal users in Karachi, Pakistan. The exchange team focused on educating them and shared their views and developments about LBank in Pakistan. Some details of the views include the App features like minimum fees on spot trading and vital projects listing on LBank.

The discussions also include trendy insights about updates in the most popular verticals: Web3, DeFi, and NFTs. The Karachi event welcomed hundreds and was wrapped up with a light dinner party.

Following its conclusion in Karachi, LBank hosted three Twitter Spaces to continue with cryptocurrency and blockchain education. The first virtual meetup covered topics about Web3 and Web5.

In addition, the team welcomed a special guest to lecture users on the trending cryptocurrency and how to make informed trading decisions.

On October 27, 2022, the top cryptocurrency exchange had another virtual meetup with hundreds of newcomers in attendance. To wrap up the meeting, the team conducted quizzes and giveaways, which got more people to download the LBank App.

Furthermore, LBank hosted several MasterClasses to further engage the users and covered a wide range of topics in cryptocurrency and blockchain. The team also gave out Airdrops on social media, attracting several new users and traders.

Moving forward, LBank Pakistan is committed to offering crypto users within the country quality crypto resources that will consistently educate them about blockchain technology and how to make the best crypto investment.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million+ users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

Start Trading Now: Ibank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144346