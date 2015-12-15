LBank Engages Tunisia Crypto Users Through Giveaways & Education

Tunis, Tunisia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank, the top crypto exchange, remains convinced about the importance of crypto education to all crypto users, regardless of their experience level. As a result, the platform focused on engaging crypto users in Tunisia through giveaways and crypto education.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144345_05395351444d7a6f_001full.jpg

“Regardless of your experience level, there’s no limit to what you can learn about crypto. New innovations keep erupting, and these learning programs are a great way to freshen up your know-how.” – Shantoo Saxsena, Special Advisor of LBank.

LBank hosted an AMA session with crypto house global on Oct 19, and it welcomed over 5000 attendees. The program came with a giveaway session where users were offered various gifts.

Ultimately, the session provided answers to hundreds of questions received, some of which entail details on how to get started with cryptocurrency as well as using the LBank App.

On October 20, 2022, LBank hosted another AMA with Metamoonshots, where LBank taught about responsible investment decisions and answered hundreds of questions about cryptocurrency. In addition, the team introduced LBank to crypto users and invited them to use the platform.

Furthermore, to drive more users across the Arab region to use the App, LBank introduced a Referral competition program, where users invite their friends, and the one with the highest referral number will get a reward.

Ultimately, the top exchange platform announced the launch of an educational posts campaign where crypto learning resources would be posted per week for beginners willing to learn more about cryptocurrency.

“Introducing this crypto education program will guide new users on how to safeguard their investment. While the courses won’t turn users into experts overnight, they should at least give them an accurate view of the market” – Allen Wei, CEO of LBank.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million+ users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

Start Trading Now: LBank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144345