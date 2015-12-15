LBank Philippines Remains Committed to Educating Users About Cryptocurrency

LBank sets the scene for an educative experience at ‘Crypto, Coffee and Fun’ meetup

Manilla, Philippines–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank Philippines held down the month of October by providing top-quality guides, reviews, and analysis suitable for both beginners and experienced cryptocurrency investors. It’s safe to say that the region is slowly becoming a go-to-resource for the people looking to kick-start their crypto or blockchain journey.

Thanks to the exclusive meetup ‘LBank Presents: Crypto, Coffee and Fun’ held a few weeks back, LBank Philippines remains committed to educating the community and making cryptocurrency easily accessible to new investors.

On October 25th, the top cryptocurrency exchange hosted an AMA with the Rising Trading Community, which aims at educating the population about cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology. The exchange team provided answers to frequently asked questions such as “What is a cryptocurrency?,” “How do I buy them?,” “How can I protect my investment?” and much more.

In addition, the AMA, with the community, welcomed thousands of attendees on Twitter. Not only were crypto experts present, LBank’s mission to educate everyone made the event unique by incorporating giveaways, trading workshops and masterclasses.

The event came with the drive to further push education within the community and attract new users to use the LBank App. On October 28th, the team hosted another twitter space, which involved coaches from ‘Rising,’ teaching new traders how to use the LBank app.

The Learning sessions also came with masterclasses where coaches within the exchange team would give masterclasses on how to trade crypto using LBank. The team also gave out Scholarships to anyone interested in joining the masterclasses.

Overall, LBank aims to help lower the barrier to entry for people interested in cryptos. And many are learning and benefiting from these learning programs. “Looking forward to learning how to trade,” said an attendee on Twitter.

