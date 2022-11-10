Molecular Templates, Inc. to Present Interim Data and Host R&D Day at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates,” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), today announced that it will present four abstracts and host an in-person Research & Development Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting which will be held November 8 – 12, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.

The R&D Day event will include in-person presentations by the senior leadership team of Molecular Templates reviewing the technology of next-generation ETBs, the clinical highlights informing development strategies, and the data presented at SITC around its PD-L1 targeting MT-6402 and CTLA-4 targeting MT-8421 programs. The event will be webcasted and take place 11:30am – 12:30pm ET Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Boston Convention Center during SITC’s 37th Annual Meeting. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Four abstracts to be presented at SITC include:

Title: A clinical stage engineered toxin body (ETB) targeting PD-L1 (MT-6402) induces peripheral pharmacodynamic responses unique from PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies

Program: MT-6402, PD

Abstract Number: 736

Date: Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Location: Hall C

Title: First-in-human, dose escalation and expansion study of MT-6402, a novel engineered toxin body (ETB) targeting PD-L1, in patients with PD-L1 expressing relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors: Interim Data

Program: MT-6402, Clinical

Abstract Number: 764

Date: Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Location: Hall C

Title: Engineered toxin body targeting CTLA-4 (MT-8421) depletes Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and synergizes with αPD-1 to enhance T cell immunity

Program: MT-8421

Abstract Number 817

Date: Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Location: Hall C

Title: Engineered toxin body targeting TIGIT depletes Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and reduces tumor burden in mice

Program: TIGIT

Abstract Number 1379

Date: Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Location: Hall C

“We look forward to updating the community on data presented at SITC. We believe the approach MTEM has taken in immuno-oncology is highly differentiated and that we are seeing early signs this approach can provide patient benefit and open up new avenues for targeting PD-L1 and CTLA-4,” said Eric Poma, Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Templates.

To register for the webcast, please click here.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

