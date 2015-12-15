KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for October 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for October 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan pools.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

[email protected]

Brajean Ramos, Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2417

[email protected]

Business Development

Ted Burbage, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-3325

[email protected]

Related Stories

Plumbing Supply Leader Taps into New Revenue Strategy with Bridgeline

World Cup Inu (WCI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Hunter Technology Announces 2 to 1 Share Consolidation

IDC Telecom Services Tracker Finds Accelerated Growth Due to Inflation but the Future Remains Shadowed by the Looming Recession

United States Digital Advertising Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Artificial Intelligence, Programmatic Ads, & Involvement of Big Data Gaining Traction – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Informatica Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions 15 Times

You may have missed

Plumbing Supply Leader Taps into New Revenue Strategy with Bridgeline

World Cup Inu (WCI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Hunter Technology Announces 2 to 1 Share Consolidation

IDC Telecom Services Tracker Finds Accelerated Growth Due to Inflation but the Future Remains Shadowed by the Looming Recession

United States Digital Advertising Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Artificial Intelligence, Programmatic Ads, & Involvement of Big Data Gaining Traction – ResearchAndMarkets.com

error: Content is protected !!