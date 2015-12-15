Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC Makes Its Philanthropic Contributions Toward Education

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2022) – Byambaa NYAMTAISHIR, founder of Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC, recently announced that the conglomerate’s foundation extended its charity initiatives beyond its company’s social awareness programs. The family has recently given an international standard school in the province of Selenge, Mongolia to the local authority. The school with a capacity of 960 students has been registered in the state school system and will be run by the Ministry of Education.





The school building has a four-storey structure which includes 38 classrooms, state of an art laboratory, a library, sports and concert halls, a cafeteria, and a computer room. This building is the single landmark in Yeroo Soum of the province of Selenge and is also the first secondary school with international standards out of 330 Soums in Mongolia. It is a 6,814-square-meter building and is equipped with technology to assist children with disabilities. The donation will benefit two major objectives of public policy: the growth of a healthy family culture, and support for economic development by creating jobs and promoting industry.

Byambaa NYAMTAISHIR said, “I am very happy to donate this school to the Ministry of Education. Giving alms is not only the duty of a successful businessman but is also a noble job. People should follow this tradition and act in every aspect. In addition, I want to extend my gratitude to the local population. The public should be creative and create more social awareness programs and other business ventures to benefit even more people, including children.”

The logistics of such a project was a challenge as the infrastructure in this area is not advanced, and it is difficult to even approach the area. Byambaa NYAMTAISHIR successfully overcame these challenges and completed the construction of the building despite facing more challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC is a privately owned conglomerate based in Mongolia with roots in gold mining and later expansion into coal and copper mining. It was established by Nyamtaishir Byambaa in 1993. Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC has been dedicated to the long-term development of the country and has been engaged in social responsibility projects to support public education.

