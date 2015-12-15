Moses Singer Adds Corporate and Securities Partner Ruth Jin

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moses Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Ruth Jin as a partner with the firm’s corporate practice group.

Jin has nearly two decades of experience guiding clients that range from emerging companies to Fortune 500 businesses on domestic and cross border transactions. She advises on fund formation and compliance, mergers & acquisitions, public and private securities offerings, corporate governance, and commercial contracts. She counsels through all stages of growth, from start-up and capital raising to initial public offerings and securities law compliance.

“Ruth’s skillset and expertise with cross-border transactions make her an ideal asset to our corporate team,” said Dean Swagert, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the Corporate Practice Group. “Our clients will benefit from her ability to help them navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, particularly for international matters.”

“I admire Moses Singer for its ability to maintain such a distinguished history with an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Jin. “It’s the ideal platform for my growing practice, and I look forward to working with the firm’s diverse and talented teams to help companies through all stages of growth and development.”

Jin arrives from Jin & Koppell, a boutique law firm that she founded in 2010 with former Attorney General of New York, Oliver Koppell. Before forming Jin & Koppell, she was a capital markets attorney at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP & McKee Nelson LLP.

Jin earned LLM degrees from both the University of Tokyo Law School and Georgetown University Law Center, and holds a JD equivalent from Peking University Law School. She is fluent in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Professional leadership positions include serving as trustee of the China Institute and chairman of Peking University Alumni Association of Greater New York.

