Nicola Wealth Announces Expansion of Institutional Offering

Nicola Wealth brings its strategic pension-style investment approach to institutions, foundations, and family offices through its new Multi-Asset Portfolio Solutions platform.

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing investment management firms, announced the appointment of Nigel Stewart as Vice President, Institutional Sales and Lucy So as Vice President, Institutional Sales | Client Relationship Manager.

Reporting to David Sung, President | Client Relationship Manager at Nicola Wealth, Mr. Stewart and Ms. So will be based in Vancouver and will lead the firm’s Institutional Division, working collaboratively with charities, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, and family offices to identify and meet their unique investment objectives.

“Nicola Wealth is pleased to welcome Nigel and Lucy to hone the focus of our Institutional Division. With over 35 years of combined experience in the industry and a proven track record of servicing institutional clients, we are excited for them to grow our offering,” says Mr. Sung. “Bringing on Nigel and Lucy underscores our commitment to this division and will allow institutions to benefit from our expertise, first-class service, and multi-asset approach to investing.”

Nigel Stewart – Vice President, Institutional Sales

Mr. Stewart brings more than 23 years of experience to the newly created role of Vice President, Institutional Sales at Nicola Wealth. Previously, Nigel was Managing Director of Sales at Arrow Capital’s Vancouver office, where he led the marketing and distribution of Arrow Capital Funds in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. He also held senior leadership positions as Vice President, Sales with Scudder Maxxum and BPI Financial Corporation. A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Nigel began his career at Deloitte, working within the restructuring and advisory services department.

Lucy So – Vice President, Institutional Sales | Client Relationship Manager

Ms. So brings more than 12 years of experience in the wealth management and finance industry, previously working at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management with a focus on institutional client relationships and as Vice President, Business Development at Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds, where she enhanced the firm’s product development capabilities and managed relationships with key clients. Lucy is a graduate of the University of Alberta’s School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an investment management firm specializing in wealth management and investment services for institutions, high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and accomplished individuals of all professions. Today, the firm services clients across Canada, with offices in British Columbia and Ontario, and is responsible for over $12.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. Over the years, Nicola Wealth has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies (Platinum Member), Canada’s Top 100 SME Employers, BC’s Top Employers, one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and named Employer of Choice 2022 by Wealth Professional Canada.

For more information, please visit https://nicolawealth.com/multi-asset/.

CONTACT: Nicole Thompson Nicola Wealth 604-335-1324 [email protected]