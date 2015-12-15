Ritholtz Wealth Management Appoints Industry Veteran Jay Tini as President

Vanguard veteran’s executive leadership will allow founding partners Josh, Barry, Kris and Michael to focus squarely on their core competencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JayTini—Ritholtz Wealth Management (RWM), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with $2.8 Billion in client assets under management*, today announced the hiring of Jay Tini as President. In the newly created role, Tini will support the overall business and the founding partners: Josh Brown, CEO; Barry Ritholtz, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer; Kris Venne, CFP®, Managing Partner; and Michael Batnick, CFA®, Managing Partner.





A former divisional sales manager at Vanguard, Tini will join RWM on January 1, 2023. At Vanguard, Tini was a critical part of the leadership team that oversaw the firm’s RIA Business. He brings more than 20 years of RIA and asset management experience to his new position, having earlier served as a director at global asset management firm AllianceBernstein.

“This team does not need me to come in and help them grow the business; they have that well in hand,” said Tini. “They’ve assembled an amazing content and thought leadership empire, backed by sound behavioral investment advice that doesn’t require an advanced degree in finance to understand. I believe I can add value as an operator, freeing the team to achieve the best possible outcomes for clients and strategically build toward the future. My primary goal is to preserve and build upon the identity, fabric and culture of the firm that the partners have built.”

“As our business has grown, so too has the opportunity set. Bringing on a proven leader who understands what makes our firm special was the natural next step,” said Brown, who writes daily at The Reformed Broker. “Jay will be focused on the critical operational areas of the firm while the rest of us focus on our strengths and serving our clients.”

Tini holds an MBA from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Boston College. At RWM, he will be tasked with day-to-day management of the firm’s operations, thus providing the founding partners an opportunity to do what they do best – offer insightful market commentary, analysis, perspective, financial advice and investment management.

Ritholtz adds: “It takes time to build trust and we’re not an easy group to impress. Jay has been a good friend for a long time. We are a close-knit family doing what we love and enjoying every minute of it. He’ll fit right in.”

“Our firm has been philosophically aligned with Vanguard since the beginning. It’s one of the firms in our industry we admire most. Jay’s experience and relationships will help us continue on this path,” concludes Brown.

RWM offers a full suite of financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments and charitable foundations. To learn more about the firm’s holistic approach to personal finance, please visit ritholtzwealth.com. Be sure to also listen to and/or watch the latest episodes of: Masters in Business (MiB), hosted by Ritholtz; The Compound and Friends, hosted by Brown and Batnick; What are Your Thoughts?, hosted by Brown and Batnick; Animal Spirits, hosted by Batnick and Ben Carlson, CFA®; and Portfolio Rescue, hosted by Carlson1.

About Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City that offers a full suite of financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments and charitable foundations. The firm’s core principle is bringing value-added investment and financial planning help to its clients as a fee-only fiduciary advisor. For more information, please visit ritholtzwealth.com and follow us on Twitter @ritholtzwealth.

Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Ritholtz Wealth Management and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Ritholtz Wealth Management unless a client service agreement is in place.

*RWM’s client assets under management (AUM) figure is as of 11/11/22

_____________________________

1 The commentary in the aforementioned podcasts reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints and analyses of the Ritholtz Wealth Management employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by Ritholtz Wealth. Nothing on these websites should be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold, an interest in any security or investment product. The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. Ritholtz Wealth Management manages its clients’ accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

StreetCred PR

Jimmy Moock



610-304-4570



[email protected]

Will Ruben



847-208-8289



[email protected]

[email protected]