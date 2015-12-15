Scott E. Doyle of CenterPoint Energy Named Chair of SGA Board of Directors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanenergy–The Southern Gas Association (SGA) Board of Directors today announced it has named Scott E. Doyle, Executive Vice President, Utility Operations, of CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Texas, to be the 2023 Chair of the Board.





“I am incredibly grateful for the invaluable role that SGA plays in helping our industry better serve our employees, customers, and communities,” said Doyle. “This is a time of opportunity for our industry because people continue to count on us and the indispensable energy we deliver to them. They are counting on natural gas to continue fueling a vibrant economy, to create cleaner communities, and to build a secure, equitable energy future.”

Doyle added, “Southern Gas Association is an integral part of the industry’s success by linking the people, ideas and information that drive safety, innovation and cleaner, more efficient systems. We are part of an industry that has an enduring future and one that our customers continue to choose to meet their energy needs. I am deeply honored to serve as the 2023 SGA chair, and I look forward to the coming year.”

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission, distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas. With more than 25 years of utility industry experience, Doyle leads the company’s natural gas and electric operations.

Prior to this role, Doyle served in numerous executive leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President – Natural Gas Operations; Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Legislative and Public Affairs; Vice President of Natural Gas in Texas; and Vice President of Natural Gas in Louisiana/Mississippi. During his career, he has also held leadership roles in electric operations and multiple geographic locations across the company’s natural gas service territory.

Doyle currently serves on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of Houston and the American Gas Association. He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and currently serves on its Engineering Advisory Council.

Suzanne Ogle, Southern Gas Association President and CEO said, “We are pleased to welcome Scott as our 2023 Chair. Scott brings a wealth of public company service, executive leadership and utility experience to this role, as well as deep expertise about natural gas and the members we serve. He takes the helm at an exciting time for the Association as we support our members and their talented workforces make tremendous strides in safety, methane reduction, ensuring a diverse pipeline of professionals and driving innovation that will enable a sustainable clean energy future. His exceptional knowledge and commitment are a true asset to Southern Gas Association, and I look forward to partnering with him in his new capacity.”

SGA’s 2023 Executive Committee will also include:

Vice Chair: Luke Litteken , Senior Vice President Gas, Xcel Energy;

, Senior Vice President Gas, Xcel Energy; Second Vice Chair: Scott Hallam , Senior Vice President Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, The Williams Companies;

, Senior Vice President Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, The Williams Companies; Secretary & Treasurer: Cristie Neller , Vice President Administrative Services, Berkshire Hathaway Gas Transmission and Storage (BHE GT&S); and

, Vice President Administrative Services, Berkshire Hathaway Gas Transmission and Storage (BHE GT&S); and Steve Lindsey, Executive Vice President and CEO of Spire, Inc. will become Immediate Past Chair at the start of Doyle’s term on January 1, 2023.

About Southern Gas Association

Founded in 1908, the Southern Gas Association is a national leader in natural gas training and professional development. SGA’s membership community is composed of exploration and production, marketing, distribution, transmission, storage, and associate partners across the U.S. and Canada. Representing the industry from drill bit to burner tip, SGA’s membership comprises more than 200 operators and 350 industry partners. Through digital and in-person engagement, SGA members share ideas, resources, and best practices to develop people, relationships, and solutions.

