SANDSIV extends collaboration with Poste Italiane for three years

The contract extends SANDSIV and Poste Italiane’s collaboration for an additional three years, highlighting SANDSIV’s commitment to security and compliance

ZURICH, Switzerland (November, 24 2022)—SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, has been awarded a three-year contract with Poste Italiane, Italy’s leading postal, banking, financial and telecommunication services provider. SANDSIV was selected after Poste Italiane conducted a lengthy European-wide tender process.

Poste Italiane is Italy’s largest service distribution network. The organization boasts over 160 years of history and a network of approximately 12,800 post offices, 121,000 employees, and over 35 million clients throughout the country.

Throughout its long history, Poste Italiane has been committed to quality service, operating with a customer-first philosophy. As part of this philosophy, security is of utmost importance, and the organization has focused on partnering with service providers who can provide top-notch security systems to protect the company’s information assets and safeguard customers’ personal data.

Earlier this year, Poste Italiane launched a European-wide tender to select their CXM software. All the major players in the market took part in the process. The process lasted several months, and the EY/SANDSIV team was ultimately awarded the tender.

The two companies are no strangers to one other, with Poste Italiane relying on SANDSIV for the previous two years to deliver its CXM services.

“Poste’s successful CXM journey with sandsiv+ stands as a model for the Italian market and an example for any organization that decides to focus on customer experience to boost their business results,” said Mirko Buonerba, SANDSIV’s sales manager for Italy.

“The ability for analytics and in particular NLP (Natural Language Processing), make sandsiv+ a complete solution capable of competing with the biggest players on the market,” said Federico Cesconi, CEO and co-founder of SANDSIV. “What makes me prouder is that our solution was recognized as a high-quality product and for its security, which was exactly what Poste Italiane was looking for. It wasn’t easy, but we have once again shown that if you have a quality product and you work as a tight-knit team, no one can beat you.”

Cesconi also noted his thanks to EY for their collaboration and support and Poste for their confidence in them throughout the entire experience. He further declared SANDSIV ready to take on additional intriguing business challenges in the future.

To learn more about SANDSIV and its award-winning, highly secure VoC solutions for medium and large companies with business of any kind who want to grow and improve customer satisfaction, visit https://sandsiv.com/.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane constitutes the largest service distribution network in Italy, covering activities that range from logistics, letter and parcel delivery and financial and insurance services to payment systems and telecommunications. The Company plays an important role in the country, making a strong contribution to the production chain and the national economy.

About EY

Ernst & Young Global Limited is a global leader in audit, tax, transaction advisory and consulting services. The quality analysis and services they offer help build confidence in capital markets and economies around the world.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

