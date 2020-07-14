Westcon-Comstor to add Okta solution to its distribution portfolio in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece

Agreement delivers Okta’s identity-first Zero Trust security solution to the channel—a vital security tool in an era of remote work

LONDON, UK – 24 November – Westcon-Comstor, global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with Okta, the leading independent identity provider. The partnership will bring Okta’s identity-first Zero Trust security solution to the Southern region.

The addition of Okta’s platform to Westcon’s Next Generation Solutions (NGS) will reinforce its Zero Trust security proposition with one of the leading identity security providers. Okta’s Zero Trust approach gives Westcon’s partners a vital tool in the fight against attackers, as businesses look to move on from perimeter-based security practices.

Promoting a ‘never trust, always verify’ approach to security, Zero Trust has become a must-have strategy for securing enterprise networks. At the core of this approach is identity – organisations must have constant visibility over the users and connected devices on their network. The move to a fully distributed and remote workforce means securing countless devices, operated from countless locations. With 47% of organisations planning to keep full-time remote working in place and identity-based cyber attacks have become one of the number one threats, Zero Trust security solutions are a vital addition to any organisation’s security stack.

Okta’s identity-first approach to Zero Trust security ensures that the right people have the right level of access to the right resources. This is achieved through a range of tools, including authentication and monitoring software, which can easily integrate with other Zero Trust solutions. Granted access is continuously reviewed and updated without causing disruption to users, ensuring a frictionless and secure experience.

“Identity-based attacks can be difficult for organisations to detect and prevent, due to their focus on exploiting individual employee behaviour and credentials, who may not be well versed in spotting cybersecurity threats. As organisations continue to operate over multiple devices and in cloud environments to support remote working, the network perimeter has vastly increased, which creates the difficult task to have visibility on all remote users,” said Daniel Hurel, Vice President, Westcon Cyber Security & Next Gen Solutions, EMEA.

“Okta’s identity-based security solution removes this complexity for network admins by integrating seamless solutions, such as multi-factor authentication. Bringing this service into Westcon-Comstor’s security portfolio gives our partners the tools they need to reduce the attacks on their customer’s employees and importantly, limit any disruption to user experience.”

“As we look to expand our footprint in the Southern region, Westcon-Comstor became an obvious partner for us. As they leverage our top technologies such as Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint and others, we are excited to be partnering with them. It makes Westcon the natural fit for us.” Said Giovanni Natalino, Head of Channel & Alliances EMEA at Okta.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

