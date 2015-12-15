Service West Announces Next Generation Leadership Transition

The Installation, Warehousing and Logistics Leader Prepares for Its Next Era of Success

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Service West, California’s largest full-service installation, warehousing and logistics provider, has announced a leadership transition to position the family-owned company for continued growth and success. After more than four decades, Service West founder and CEO Mark Vignoles is relinquishing his day-to-day responsibilities and has named his two sons, Sean Vignoles and FX Vignoles, to lead the company into the future, effective May 24, 2023. Mark Vignoles will remain involved with Service West on a strategic level, as Chairman of the Board.

“Our customers and partners, and our dedicated team of field and office employees, are in excellent hands as Sean and FX step forward to help guide Service West into the future,” said Vignoles. “Over the last four years, they have been integral in expanding our client base, identifying and integrating the latest technologies and methodologies to better meet our customers’ needs, and furthering our reputation and reach as the West Coast leader in commercial furniture installation, warehousing and logistics.”

Over the next six months, Sean will assume management responsibilities for technology, operations and finance, while FX will focus his expertise managing logistics, sales and client relations. They will continue to be supported by the current Service West Executive Leadership team, including Vice President of Sales Benny Diaz Jr., Vice President of Operations Ruben De Leon, Vice President of Finance Adia Hamilton, and Vice President of Client Relations Gaby Medellin.

“Sean and I have grown up in this industry and are immensely proud to continue our family’s legacy of service and success,” said FX. “Building and managing a growing business as large and complex as ours is a team effort, and we’re honored to be given this opportunity to work side-by-side with Service West’s dedicated employees to meet the challenges of the next 40 years in the office furniture business,” added Sean.

