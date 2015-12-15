Logiwa Announces Leadership Team Additions

Key financial, marketing and sales leaders added to drive continued growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–To support continued growth following the successful completion of its Series B round of funding, Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, has announced key additions to its senior leadership team.

Bryan Pepper joins Logiwa as Chief Financial Officer. Pepper comes to Logiwa with 19 years of progressive finance experience, including several leadership positions where he was responsible for financial operations and business development activities. He is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Coming onboard to help drive Logiwa’s market presence is new Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Walsh. Walsh has built and led marketing teams for global B2B technology and SaaS firms, including Pythian Services and IDeaS – a SAS Company, driving revenue and brand growth. She earned her Communications and Marketing degree from Minnesota State University, Moorhead.

Nick Zabikow joins the Logiwa team as Vice President of Sales. Zabikow comes from a background in supply chain logistics and has years of experience building strong sales teams and client relationships. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University.

“I’m extremely proud of the strong leadership team we’ve built at Logiwa,” said Erhan Musaoglu, company CEO and founder. “We have customer-centered executives with deep industry and functional expertise leading every department.” This investment in top-tier leadership talent will complement Logiwa’s recent 2nd round of Series B funding, led by investors Prologis and BAM Elevate. Musaoglu continued,“With the support of industry knowledgeable investors, strong leadership, and a growing base of delighted customers, I’m looking forward to a very productive 2023.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

Contacts

Wayne Newitts | [email protected] | 503-880-7779