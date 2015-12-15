The New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Group partner with Wolters Kluwer to expand global reach of leading journals

Wolters Kluwer Health will serve as the exclusive digital distributor of subscriptions to the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst and NEJM Journal Watch for research and medical institutions across the globe





WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health and NEJM Group have entered into an exclusive partnership to ensure that more researchers and clinicians around the world can access the growing family of NEJM Group journals. Building on years of collaboration, this expanded partnership positions NEJM Group journals for sustained global growth through Wolters Kluwer’s Ovid® medical research platform. Publications currently included are the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, NEJM Journal Watch, the NEJM Archive, and future NEJM Group journals.

Unparalleled distribution critical to global reach

“The mission of NEJM Group is to advance medical knowledge from research to patient care, making the connections between developments in clinical science and clinical practice to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes worldwide,” said David Sampson, Vice President of NEJM Group. “Wolters Kluwer’s worldwide sales and marketing presence creates additional opportunities to expand the reach of our content by delivering the NEJM Group portfolio of products to institutions globally.”

Through the partnership, institutional online subscribers to NEJM Group journals will be able to access their subscriber content both on NEJM Group sites and on the Ovid® medical research platform. Spanning over 150 publishers and more than 100 specialty areas, Ovid serves as the powerful, one-stop research software to help researchers, librarians, clinicians, and other healthcare professionals find timely and relevant medical information to make critical decisions to improve patient care, enhance ongoing research, and fuel new discoveries. With the addition of NEJM Group titles, Ovid users will be able to search and access the best research and information at the intersection of biomedical science and clinical practice, supporting improved patient care and clinical outcomes.

“The New England Journal of Medicine is one of the most highly respected and impactful medical periodicals in the world, drawing on a rich history, and cited more than any other journal,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Leveraging Ovid’s market-leading search technology alongside Wolters Kluwer’s global sales and marketing reach will ensure more access to NEJM Group journals and archives around the world. Bringing together NEJM Group and Wolters Kluwer creates a global research powerhouse for clinicians seeking answers to care questions and researchers pursuing the next great discovery.”

The partnership builds on a strong foundation that has been fortified over many years of collaboration and a shared vision for the future of healthcare. Both NEJM Group and Wolters Kluwer maintain the highest standards for curation and peer review, and both support increased access to data and research globally. NEJM Group content around matters of public health importance, such as Covid-19, will continue to be available for free.

NEJM Group publications that will be distributed to institutions via Wolters Kluwer include:

The New England Journal of Medicine , recognized as the world’s leading medical journal, delivering high-quality, peer-reviewed research and interactive clinical content to physicians, educators, researchers, and the global medical community.

, recognized as the world’s leading medical journal, delivering high-quality, peer-reviewed research and interactive clinical content to physicians, educators, researchers, and the global medical community. NEJM Evidence , which presents innovative original research and fresh, bold ideas in clinical trial design and clinical decision-making.

, which presents innovative original research and fresh, bold ideas in clinical trial design and clinical decision-making. NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery , a peer-reviewed journal focusing on the latest innovations, big ideas, and practical solutions for healthcare delivery transformation.

, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on the latest innovations, big ideas, and practical solutions for healthcare delivery transformation. NEJM Journal Watch, which helps clinicians efficiently understand medical developments to improve patient care and foster professional development.





As a result of this distribution agreement, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research & Practice will account for NEJM Group digital subscription revenues and related costs. The agreement has a positive but immaterial impact on the consolidated earnings of the Wolters Kluwer group.

