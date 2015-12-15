Vida Health Promotes Richard Frank to Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Frank’s appointment as CMO strengthens Vida’s commitment to clinical results, Medicare outcomes, and ROI.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vida Health today announced the promotion of Richard Frank, MD to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Frank joined Vida in January of 2022 as SVP of Medical Affairs where he supported the company’s health plan strategy, health economics, and outcomes research strategy. In his new role, Dr. Frank will oversee Vida’s clinical research, medical cost saving strategy, and clinical partner collaboration. He’ll also lead Vida’s team of providers who range from registered dietitians and diabetes educators to licensed therapists and certified health coaches.





“I’m honored and thrilled to be chosen as Vida’s Chief Medical Officer during this exciting time of growth for the company,” said Dr. Frank. “Vida’s integrated approach to cardiometabolic care, prescribing capabilities, and wellness solutions lead the market in patient experience, quality outcomes, and affordability. I’m looking forward to working with the amazing team we have in place to continue to improve our innovative healthcare solutions for those we serve.“

Dr. Frank is a physician executive with more than 25 years of provider and payer experience. He has previously served as the VP of Healthcare Management for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage and Medicaid business units including Caremore, the Chief Medical Officer of Aspire Health, and the Chief Innovation Officer of myNEXUS. Dr. Frank has significant experience managing the quality of care, healthcare utilization, and medical expenses of high-risk, polychronic Medicare and Medicaid populations. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist, having completed his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, and earned a master’s degree in Health Services Administration at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Richard leading our clinical team as CMO,” said Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius. “We’ve been so impressed with Richard’s abilities as a medical leader over the past year and can’t wait to continue to tap into his extensive experience as we press on into our next stage of growth.”

Vida’s virtual cardiometabolic solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions serve members in all 50 states in both English and Spanish. Clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, General Motors, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country’s largest health plans such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss, many of which have been published in peer-reviewed publications. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts 100% of Vida’s fees at risk for both physical and mental chronic outcomes.

