TeraImmune Presented Research on TREGable™ Technology at HCA Asia 2022

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeraImmune, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel Treg-based cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced today that it presented data on its TREGable™ technology at the Human Cell Atlas Asia (HCA Asia) 2022 Meeting that took place on November 3 – 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are a small yet critical subset of CD4+ T cells, which have the role of maintaining immune homeostasis. Through this company sponsored study, the researchers characterized, co-cultured and expanded Treg with 25-mer DNA oligonucleotide (named TREGable™ technology). The identified novel expanded Treg subcluster could represent a potential clinical therapy for autoimmune diseases. The researchers found the novel eeTreg and proved that this Treg was a fully activated Treg.

In this study, by comparison of the single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) and ATAC-sequencing between isolated Treg cells and TREGable™ expanded Treg (eTreg) cells, the researchers identified a novel eTreg enriched Treg (eeTreg), which simultaneously had higher expression of both naïve and effector marker genes. A novel algorithm inferring the activity of master transcription factors (TFs) in Treg was also developed to analyze epigenetic characteristics using TF ChIP-seq data. These master TFs were more activated in eeTreg, compared to other Treg, contributing their stability during ex vivo expansion periods.

“We continue to be excited to share our highly anticipated Treg expansion technology with the world,” said Yong Chan Kim, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of TeraImmune. “Our advancing TCR/CAR Treg platform consists of both natural Tregs isolated from patients (TREGable™) and induced Tregs converted from a patient’s Teff cells (TREGing™) without losing their suppressive activity. This data provides new evidence of TeraImmune’s TREGable/TREGing technical efficacy in the stable production of functional Treg cells for cell therapy use. We are thrilled to be able to share our TREGable technology and look forward to preparing a manuscript for publication in a scientific journal.”

About TeraImmune, Inc.

TeraImmune, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops innovative immune-cell therapies. The Company is leveraging a dual Treg manufacturing platform consisting of both natural regulatory T cells (Tregs) isolated from patients (TREGable™) and induced Tregs converted from a patient’s T-effector (Teff) cells (TREGing™). Its Treg platform technology is designed for conditions that suppress unwanted immune reactions. The Company has expanded its pipeline to include the allogenic, or off-the-shelf, Tregs obtained from Umbilical Cord Blood for the treatment of skin disease such as Atopic Dermatitis. Increased selectivity of Tregs with target-specific receptors can enable to suppress the unwanted immune reactions without side effects in the patients with autoimmune diseases.

