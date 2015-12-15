Torrance Stem Cell Infusion and Peptide Therapy Launched By Springs Rejuvenation

Springs Rejuvenation, a Torrance, CA-based health clinic (404-780-5617) specializing in regenerative medicine, announces an expansion of its anti-aging stem cell treatments.

Torrance, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 17, 2022) – The latest launch from Springs Rejuvenation offers clients an innovative, non-invasive alternative to physical therapy, pain management, and traditional medications for a variety of health related conditions and injuries. The company’s stem cells are derived from umbilical cord tissue lining, harvested from healthy mothers in FDA-compliant laboratories.

Torrance Stem Cell Infusion & Peptide Therapy Launched By Springs Rejuvenation



The announcement outlines the clinic’s personalized service, combining the highest standards of hospitality with the very latest in cell implantation technology and a customized treatment plan. Springs Rejuvenation’s anti-aging stem cell services can help to stimulate collagen production, increase muscle mass, and improve cognitive performance.

The company’s website describes stem cells used in the new treatment as the ‘blank slates’ of the cell world. According to the Mayo Clinic, stem cells are the body’s raw materials from which other specialized cells are generated. Under the correct laboratory conditions or within the body itself, stem cells divide to create daughter cells that can then take on a more specific function within a patient’s bloodstream, brain, muscles, or bones.

The physicians at Springs Rejuvenation can extract stem cells from fat, bone marrow, or a donated umbilical cord before injecting these either intravenously or directly into an injury site. As the body ages, its natural ability to repair damaged tissue becomes compromised. The injection of new cells has been shown to have a restorative effect on patients with heart disease. Mesenchymal stem cells can improve the heart’s limited self-regenerative capacity.

Via the implantation of youthful stem cells in the course of the latest treatment, older patients have reported improvements in their energy levels, mental acuity, and memory, the reduction of facial fine lines and wrinkles, increased libido, and a stronger immune response.

Led by Dr Charles Pereyra, M.D. – an expert in stem cell and medical aesthetics – Springs Rejuvenation has been offering regenerative medicine solutions to patients since its inception in 2019. With the latest announcement, it continues to help patients in Atlanta, South Florida, Austin, and Los Angeles.

Dr. Charles A Pereyra, founder of Springs Rejuvenation, says, “Our purpose at Springs Rejuvenation is to assist you in feeling your best. We believe that enjoying life at peak performance and being pain-free should be a simple process. Our industry-leading experts work with each patient to develop a customized approach. This includes cutting-edge peptide infusions, NAD, umbilical sourced stem cells, exosomes, and novel lifestyle modification techniques.”

