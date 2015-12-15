LBank India Sets the Stage for Exceptional Crypto Learning Experience

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank India wraps up October on a productive note via crypto education. LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, remains consistent in advancing its global goal at the core level.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144348_70bb857754979ad6_001full.jpg

October was essentially focused on continued cryptocurrency learning in addition to other fascinating activities such as meetups, giveaways and competition that attracted new users and got the trading community glued to the platform.

The leading bitcoin trading exchange platform keeps bringing together the greatest minds in the industry to share knowledge on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, trading fundamentals, and other topics essential to success in the crypto markets.

Thanks to the lauded ‘LBank Show‘ in four cities in India that set the scene for the continuous educational crusade there.

On October 15, 2022, LBank hosted a meetup that aimed to reignite the region’s interest in cryptocurrency. This event featured an AMAs program where well-researched answers were given to common cryptocurrency questions.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144348_70bb857754979ad6_003full.jpg

While the web3 meet-up was scheduled for only 60 members, it welcomed over 120 participants due to the intense interest people of Kerala have in crypto. The event offered comprehensive resources for anyone looking to gain a foothold in cryptocurrency.

Here are some activities that took up at the meetup:

Community: several ways to interact, support, and upgrade your knowledge with like-minded individuals.

Lectures: motivational talks from the great minds in crypto.

Interactive Courses: all-inclusive resources from blockchain to how to trade derivatives on LBank, these courses will set a new standard for crypto education in India.

Guest Speakers: spontaneous conversations with notable founders such as Mirzad Makhdoom, Founder and CEO, Tribe Academy; Avira Founder, Renalio; and Amar Akbar; COO, Nefto.

Overall, LBank gained hundreds of new users and the event got thousands of social media impressions.

Other events that took place through the month include, Twitter Space with Sasha Bespamjatnov, MJT DAO, and Boldrin Anthony. These three (3) different online meetups got over active participants asking relevant questions about cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Asides from the Telegram giveaways done by LBank India earlier October, it held a Trading Competition that featured various activities such as giveaways and other referral programs.

To celebrate and wrap up the eventful and productive month, LBank India organized “Diwali Giveaway!” where several guests got special gifts, several gift boxes, including amazing LBank merchandise.

Moving forward, in the coming weeks and months, India will continue to push the ultimate goal of grassroot education about cryptocurrency. The team essentially plans on conducting and sponsoring more events in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in the month of November.

Among several other upgrades, you can expect more learning advancements where participants will be able to register for courses and sit in on exclusive lectures from big companies in the crypto space.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million+ users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

Start Trading Now: LBank.com

