Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) Collaborates with TV Tokyo Corp to bring Web3 Media to the Japanese Public

Web3 and TV Business Alliance to Bring GameFi Mainstream in Japan GameFi company Digital Entertainment Alliance (DEA) has entered a business alliance with TV Tokyo Corporation to create Web3 content for the mainstream Japanese audience.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company that operates the PlayMining NFT gaming platform, has announced a business alliance with TV Tokyo Corporation .

TV Tokyo Corporation, operator of the TV Tokyo television station, has agreed to a business collaboration with DEA to develop next-generation NFT/GameFi TV content and Web3 initiatives. TV Tokyo is a major Japanese national television station that specializes in anime, among other content.

“TV Tokyo produces various genres of programs and contents such as news, animation, TV series, various shows, sports, etc. We would like to learn the latest digital technology called ‘Web 3.0’ such as NFTs, to make content that is more useful and enjoyable for everyone,” said Ichiro Ishikawa, President and Representative Director of TV Tokyo. “We see our partnership with DEA as the first step in this direction and intend to use this as a breakthrough to actively pursue new areas of business.”

Kozo Yamada , co-founder and co-CEO of DEA, started his career at TV Tokyo, where he previously worked as a television producer for 15 years. Yamada is also a Youtube and web media influencer in the Japanese NFT space.

“I am deeply moved by the fact that we have signed a business alliance with TV Tokyo, the company that laid the foundation for my career,” Yamada said. “I am grateful to TV Tokyo and pleased to be able to continue working together as we create original Web3 content for mainstream Japanese audiences. We will also be providing joint Web3 strategy consulting for various companies, and developing new IP content that can be distributed globally via Web3.”

Bringing Web3 Into the Mainstream

DEA’s PlayMining platform features content from some of the hottest names in Japanese anime and video games. The company has their own token, DEAPcoin ( $DEP ), which is the first and currently only P2E token officially approved by Japan’s Financial Service Agency. The PlayMining platform also features a catalog of Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT games, including Job Tribes , Cookin’ Burger , Menya Dragon Ramen , and the recently launched Graffiti Racer , offering IP monetization opportunities to third-company game studios who partner with them. A number of other games and a metaverse initiative are also being built.

Part of DEA’s agreement with TV Tokyo Corporation is to collaborate on creating educational content that disseminates accurate information about Web3 developments to the public, in an effort to foster greater interest and adoption of Web3 content. Yamada’s long experience as a television producer and NFT influencer will help DEA reach out to the mainstream through TV Tokyo.

“The best ways to drive mainstream adoption of Web3 are to increase public awareness and foster an environment where competing Web3 companies can grow together successfully. More competition in the GameFi space is great for business, as it would help introduce more and more people to Play-to-Earn gaming,” said DEA’s other co-founder and co-CEO, Naohito Yoshida . “We aim to make DEA the top Web3 company globally, and educating the mainstream about Web3 is an important step toward that goal.”

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based Web3 entertainment company with a global GameFi and metaverse platform named PlayMining, founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn games, and also operates the PlayMining gaming platform, the PlayMining NFT marketplace, the PlayMining Verse metaverse project and DEAPcoin, the only P2E token currently approved by the Financial Service Agency of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito “Goro” Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs by Naohito), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a Web3 entertainment platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin, paired with an NFT game and Metaverse platform with both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture the value they create. The PlayMining platform has 2.5 million users and a catalog of Play-to-Earn game titles, including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen and Graffiti Racer.

About TV Tokyo Corporation

TV Tokyo Corporation has been in business since 1951, offering a variety of programming on the TV Tokyo television station. The company is a subsidiary of broadcasting holding company TV Tokyo Holdings Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Nikkei Inc. TV Tokyo is the flagship station of TX Network, specializing in anime.

